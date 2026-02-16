Mazda Foundation Awards $586,361 in 2026 Grants, Deepening Long‑Standing Commitments to Food Security, Education, and Workforce Development

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc. today announced $586,361 in 2026 grant funding to support nine nonprofit partners delivering critical programs in food security, education and STEM, and workforce development across the communities Mazda serves. This year's investments reinforce the Foundation's commitment to long‑term, high‑impact partnerships that create opportunity and strengthen community resilience.

"Each of these grants reflects our commitment to investing in programs that create lasting opportunity while deepening the connection between Mazda employees and the communities where we live and work," said Tamara Mlynarczyk, manager of public affairs for Mazda North American Operations and president of Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc. "These organizations offer meaningful, hands‑on volunteer opportunities that inspire our employees and strengthen our shared impact."

Food security remains a cornerstone of Mazda Foundation's philanthropic mission. In 2026, the Foundation celebrates more than 20 years of partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank (Irvine, CA), continuing a shared effort to address hunger and support families facing hardship across Southern California.

In the Education and STEM category, Mazda Foundation is strengthening its investment in programs that expand student access, fuel curiosity, and build the skills needed for future careers. Ongoing support includes partnerships with FUSE Studios in schools across Greater Chicago and Huntsville, AL, and AVID programs in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Harris County, TX. The Foundation will also continue its commitments to the Robotics Competition and Education Foundation (Huntsville, AL) and College Track L.A. (Los Angeles), further supporting pathways for academic success and workforce readiness.

Mazda Foundation's workforce development portfolio in 2026 reflects a blend of legacy partners and new collaborations. Vehicles for Change (Halethorpe, MD) and Bracken's Kitchen (Garden Grove, CA) return as key partners helping individuals build job skills and secure sustainable employment. New partnerships with Working Wardrobes (Santa Ana, CA) and the American Cancer Society (Irvine, CA) expand the Foundation's reach and support new avenues for workforce-focused programming.

Through its 2026 grants, the Mazda Foundation reaffirms its commitment to long‑term, community-centered partnerships that deliver measurable impact—while offering Mazda employees meaningful ways to contribute through volunteer service.

About Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc.

As the corporate foundation of Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), the Mazda Foundation has donated more than $16 million to children's organizations, educational scholarships, food banks, environmental programs, and disaster relief efforts since 1992. To learn more about the Mazda Foundation, please visit www.mazdafoundation.org.

