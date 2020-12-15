2021 Mazda CX-30 Earns Highest IIHS "TOP SAFETY PICK+" AWARD

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced that the 2021 Mazda CX-30 has been added to the list of Mazda vehicles that earn its highest award, the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The 2021 CX-30, built after September 2020, joins the 2021 Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, Mazda6, CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9 as 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award recipients. Mazda leads the industry with more TOP SAFETY PICK + awards than any other auto brand.

(PRNewsfoto/Mazda North American Operations)

To qualify for the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, the CX-30 earned good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also achieved superior ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention, and is equipped with standard good-rated headlights when built after September 2020.

"With safety a top priority for Mazda, we are proud to have the CX-30 earn the 2020 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award," said Mazda North American Operations President Jeff Guyton. "Mazda is committed to providing the most advanced safety technologies in all of our vehicles. We continually strive to challenge ourselves to create products and technologies, that provide our customers a confident and joyful driving experience."

To learn more about Mazda's advanced safety technologies, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

www.mazdausa.com

