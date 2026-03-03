Mazda Reports February Sales Results

News provided byMazda North American Operations
Mar 03, 2026, 11:27 ET
IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 33,497 vehicles, flat compared to February 2025. With 24 selling days in February, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,954 vehicles in February, an increase of 6.4 percent compared to February 2025.
Sales highlights include:
- 2nd Best February Total Sales ever
- Best February Retail Sales since 2020 for Mazda 3 Sedan
- Best February Total Sales ever for both CX-50 ICE and Hybrid
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 4,616 vehicles, an increase of 1.3 percent compared to February last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 8,321 vehicles, a decrease of 11 percent compared to February last year.
About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
February
|
February
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
February
|
February
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,129
|
2,838
|
10.3 %
|
14.8 %
|
5,602
|
5,821
|
(3.8) %
|
(3.8) %
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
1,516
|
2,094
|
(27.6) %
|
(24.6) %
|
2786
|
4,190
|
(33.5) %
|
(33.5) %
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
1,613
|
744
|
116.8 %
|
125.8 %
|
2816
|
1,631
|
72.7 %
|
72.7 %
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MX-5 Miata
|
330
|
843
|
(60.9) %
|
(59.2) %
|
725
|
1,524
|
(52.4) %
|
(52.4) %
|
MX-5
|
194
|
382
|
(49.2) %
|
(47.1) %
|
414
|
645
|
(35.8) %
|
(35.8) %
|
MXR
|
136
|
461
|
(70.5) %
|
(69.3) %
|
311
|
879
|
(64.6) %
|
(64.6) %
|
CX-3
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CX-30
|
2,339
|
5,709
|
(59.0) %
|
(57.3) %
|
4762
|
12,366
|
(61.5) %
|
(61.5) %
|
CX-5
|
13,701
|
10,876
|
26.0 %
|
31.2 %
|
23574
|
21,609
|
9.1 %
|
9.1 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CX-50 TTL
|
10,094
|
7,280
|
38.7 %
|
44.4 %
|
20,509
|
13,615
|
50.6 %
|
50.6 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CX-70 TTL
|
928
|
1,223
|
(24.1) %
|
(21.0) %
|
1600
|
2170
|
(26.3) %
|
-
|
CX-90 TTL
|
2,976
|
4,769
|
(37.6) %
|
(35.0) %
|
5683
|
10114
|
(43.8) %
|
(43.8) %
|
CARS
|
3,459
|
3,681
|
(6.0) %
|
(2.1) %
|
6,327
|
7,345
|
(13.9) %
|
(13.9) %
|
TRUCKS
|
30,038
|
29,857
|
0.6 %
|
4.8 %
|
56,128
|
59,874
|
(6.3) %
|
(6.3) %
|
TOTAL
|
33,497
|
33,538
|
(0.1) %
|
4.0 %
|
62,455
|
67,219
|
(7.1) %
|
(7.1) %
|
*Selling Days
|
24
|
25
|
50
|
50
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
