Mazda Reports February Sales Results

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

Mar 03, 2026, 11:27 ET

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 33,497 vehicles, flat compared to February 2025. With 24 selling days in February, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,954 vehicles in February, an increase of 6.4 percent compared to February 2025.

Continue Reading

Sales highlights include:

  • 2nd Best February Total Sales ever
  • Best February Retail Sales since 2020 for Mazda 3 Sedan
  • Best February Total Sales ever for both CX-50 ICE and Hybrid

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 4,616 vehicles, an increase of 1.3 percent compared to February last year. 

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 8,321 vehicles, a decrease of 11 percent compared to February last year.  

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.










Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












February

February

YOY %

% MTD

February

February

YOY %

% MTD

2026

2025

Change

DSR

2026

2025

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,129

2,838

10.3 %

14.8 %

5,602

5,821

(3.8) %

(3.8) %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,516

2,094

(27.6) %

(24.6) %

2786

4,190

(33.5) %

(33.5) %

Mazda 3 HB

1,613

744

116.8 %

125.8 %

2816

1,631

72.7 %

72.7 %











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-











MX-5 Miata

330

843

(60.9) %

(59.2) %

725

1,524

(52.4) %

(52.4) %

MX-5 

194

382

(49.2) %

(47.1) %

414

645

(35.8) %

(35.8) %

MXR

136

461

(70.5) %

(69.3) %

311

879

(64.6) %

(64.6) %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

2,339

5,709

(59.0) %

(57.3) %

4762

12,366

(61.5) %

(61.5) %

CX-5

13,701

10,876

26.0 %

31.2 %

23574

21,609

9.1 %

9.1 %

CX-9

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

0

0

-

-

CX-50 TTL

10,094

7,280

38.7 %

44.4 %

20,509

13,615

50.6 %

50.6 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-

CX-70 TTL

928

1,223

(24.1) %

(21.0) %

1600

2170

(26.3) %

-

CX-90 TTL

2,976

4,769

(37.6) %

(35.0) %

5683

10114

(43.8) %

(43.8) %

CARS

3,459

3,681

(6.0) %

(2.1) %

6,327

7,345

(13.9) %

(13.9) %

TRUCKS

30,038

29,857

0.6 %

4.8 %

56,128

59,874

(6.3) %

(6.3) %











TOTAL

33,497

33,538

(0.1) %

4.0 %

62,455

67,219

(7.1) %

(7.1) %






















*Selling Days

24

25


50

50













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Mazda Foundation otorga $586,361 en subvenciones para 2026 y refuerza su compromiso de larga data con la seguridad alimentaria, la educación y el desarrollo de los trabajadores

Mazda Foundation otorga $586,361 en subvenciones para 2026 y refuerza su compromiso de larga data con la seguridad alimentaria, la educación y el desarrollo de los trabajadores

El día de hoy, Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc. anunció que otorgará la suma de $586,361 en subvenciones, en 2026, para apoyar a nueve organizaciones sin ...
Mazda Foundation Awards $586,361 in 2026 Grants, Deepening Long‑Standing Commitments to Food Security, Education, and Workforce Development

Mazda Foundation Awards $586,361 in 2026 Grants, Deepening Long‑Standing Commitments to Food Security, Education, and Workforce Development

The Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc. today announced $586,361 in 2026 grant funding to support nine nonprofit partners delivering critical programs in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Sales Reports

Sales Reports

Hispanic

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics