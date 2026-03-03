Mazda Reports February Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 33,497 vehicles, flat compared to February 2025. With 24 selling days in February, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,954 vehicles in February, an increase of 6.4 percent compared to February 2025.

Sales highlights include:

2nd Best February Total Sales ever

Best February Retail Sales since 2020 for Mazda 3 Sedan

Best February Total Sales ever for both CX-50 ICE and Hybrid

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 4,616 vehicles, an increase of 1.3 percent compared to February last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 8,321 vehicles, a decrease of 11 percent compared to February last year.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























February February YOY % % MTD

February February YOY % % MTD



2026 2025 Change DSR

2026 2025 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,129 2,838 10.3 % 14.8 %

5,602 5,821 (3.8) % (3.8) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,516 2,094 (27.6) % (24.6) %

2786 4,190 (33.5) % (33.5) %

Mazda 3 HB 1,613 744 116.8 % 125.8 %

2816 1,631 72.7 % 72.7 %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -























MX-5 Miata 330 843 (60.9) % (59.2) %

725 1,524 (52.4) % (52.4) %

MX-5 194 382 (49.2) % (47.1) %

414 645 (35.8) % (35.8) %

MXR 136 461 (70.5) % (69.3) %

311 879 (64.6) % (64.6) %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 2,339 5,709 (59.0) % (57.3) %

4762 12,366 (61.5) % (61.5) %

CX-5 13,701 10,876 26.0 % 31.2 %

23574 21,609 9.1 % 9.1 %

CX-9 0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

0 0 - -

CX-50 TTL 10,094 7,280 38.7 % 44.4 %

20,509 13,615 50.6 % 50.6 %

MX-30 0 0 - -

0 0 - -

CX-70 TTL 928 1,223 (24.1) % (21.0) %

1600 2170 (26.3) % -

CX-90 TTL 2,976 4,769 (37.6) % (35.0) %

5683 10114 (43.8) % (43.8) %

CARS 3,459 3,681 (6.0) % (2.1) %

6,327 7,345 (13.9) % (13.9) %

TRUCKS 30,038 29,857 0.6 % 4.8 %

56,128 59,874 (6.3) % (6.3) %























TOTAL 33,497 33,538 (0.1) % 4.0 %

62,455 67,219 (7.1) % (7.1) %













































*Selling Days 24 25





50 50





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations