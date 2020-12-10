2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Pricing and Packaging

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mazda MX-5 Miata remains as one of the most engaging roadsters on the road. Standing the test of time, the MX-5 Miata has continued to delight enthusiasts for over three decades. Its charismatic driving dynamics are never compromised, even while evolving with new features and options that help make this thrilling weekend car just as enjoyable every other day of the week. New for 2021, available wireless Apple CarPlayTM and new color options are offered on the iconic roadster. Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces the 2021 MX-5 Mata be available in dealerships as early as this month.

(PRNewsfoto/Mazda North American Operations)

Known for its 50/50 weight distribution, the Miata is a well-balanced vehicle to drive on just about any road. The Miata offers an outstanding power-to-weight ratio with its lightweight physique, weighing under 2,500 lbs., and standard Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine. This efficient engine is capable of producing 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. The powertrain can be configured with a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The MX-5 Sport is a beautifully engineered roadster equipped with several lightweight components that help deliver its iconic handling, dynamics and pure driving feel when the rubber hits the road. For 2021, MX-5 Sport comes standard with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM to help provide seamless smartphone integration. Other conveniences inside include Mazda ConnectTM infotainment system with a seven-inch full-color touchscreen display, AM/FM six-speaker audio system including driver's side headrest speakers, HD RadioTM, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, rearview camera, removable dual cup holders, leather three-spoke steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, dual USB audio inputs, push-button start, power locks and power windows with one-touch down feature. The sharp, athletic design is supported by a black cloth soft top, 16-inch Metallic Black aluminum alloy wheels, silver dual exhaust outlets, and LED headlights and taillights. Standard i-Activsense safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support and Lane Departure Warning System.

Building on the features of the MX-5 Sport, fans have the option of choosing the MX-5 that suits their lifestyle and interests best with the harder-edged MX-5 Club or the luxurious MX-5 Grand Touring. All trim levels are offered in a soft top, but the RF – retractable fastback – is exclusive to the MX-5 Club and MX-5 Grand Touring. The MX-5 RF can open or close its roof in a remarkable 13 seconds; providing the look and feel of both a sporty coupe and an iconic convertible. When equipped with the Skyactiv-MT manual transmission, both the MX-5 Club and MX-5 Grand Touring include a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace and sport-tuned suspension.

The MX-5 Club enhances the driving experience with a Bose® nine-speaker audio system that includes passenger headrest speakers, SiriusXM® radio with three-month trial subscription and LED daytime running lights. To support the feeling of spirited driving, this trim is equipped with heated black cloth-trimmed seats with silver stitching, 17-inch Metallic Black aluminum alloy wheels, front black air dam, black rear lip spoiler and black interior accents and vinyl leather to help instill a sporty environment.

Exclusive to MX-5 Club models with manual transmission, Mazda offers a Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package that helps add a little more thrill to the nimble roadster. This package features Brembo front brakes, BBS 17-inch Dark Gunmetal forged wheels, heated Recaro Sports Seats, red painted rear brake calipers and black aero kit that includes side sill extensions and rear bumper skirt. For the MX-5 Club RF, this package includes a hand-painted black roof.

The 2021 MX-5 Grand Touring features more premium and convenient features that one would find in the MX-5 Club. Deep Crystal Blue is a new exterior paint option and White Nappa leather is a new interior color option. New wireless Apple CarPlayTM joins features such as SiriusXM® with three-month trial subscription, SiriusXM® three-year traffic and travel link subscription, heated leather-trimmed seats with silver stitching, Mazda navigation system, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic on/off headlights, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink®, 17-inch Dark Silver aluminum alloy wheels and bright silver interior accents. Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front-lighting System and High Beam Control are additional safety features at this trim level.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2021 MX-5 MIATA IS AS FOLLOWS:



Transmission Soft Top RF MX-5 Sport 6-Speed MT $26,830 - 6-Speed AT $28,180 - MX-5 Club 6-Speed MT $30,290 $33,045 6-Speed AT $30,890 $33,645 MX-5 Grand Touring 6-Speed MT $31,770 $34,525 6-Speed AT $32,295 $35,050

OPTIONS:

Brembo/BBS/Recaro package (MX-5 Club 6-speed MT only) Soft Top $4,470 RF $4,670 White Nappa Leather

(MX-5 Grand Touring only) $300 Gray Cloth Soft Top

(MX-5 Grand Touring Soft Top only) $200

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal $595 Machine Gray Metallic $495 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

1 MSRP does not include $945 for destination and handling ($990 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

