2021 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium and the Big Reset: Digital Enterprises Shift into High Gear

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is pleased to announce the launch of the first ever digital edition of the nation's premier CIO conference, in light of the ongoing health crisis. Global CIOs are invited to learn how to shift their enterprises into high gear within our ever-changing, digitally-transforming world at the 18th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium The Big Reset: Digital Enterprises Shift Into High Gear .

The 2021 program will begin April 5, 2021 and happen weekly, with new topics, interactive panels and events, through May 28, 2021. Registration is now open for this exclusive CIO event, with early-bird savings of up to 50 percent available through March 1, 2021.

This year's event will bring together hundreds of CIOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators and MIT academic thought leaders from across the globe. The full series will consist of virtual panels and round-table discussions, town hall-style meetings, and opportunities for networking and collaboration around topics such as digital transformation, building an enterprise in the world ahead, better jobs in the age of intelligent machines, breaking down barriers to AI adoption, innovation, blockchain, AI, supply chains and more. Attendees will learn how to leverage these insightful technologies to create nimble organizations in our continuously changing world.

By purchasing a ticket to the 2021 Symposium, attendees will also be invited to become a part of the new MIT Sloan CIO Community , hosted on the Mighty Network platform and accessible via the web or mobile app. Members of the community will be able to connect with others, participate in discussions, watch recordings, and attend panel discussions from anywhere in the world. The Symposium ticket entitles attendees to 2 years of community membership and ongoing discussions and events that will continue throughout the year. The community is dedicated to helping members build relationships with other technology executives year-round.

"We are pleased to launch the first-ever digital edition of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium in 2021," said Allan R. Tate, Executive Chair, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "Much of the workforce has been forced into the digital space over this past year, a major shift, and leadership must adapt. The pandemic proved how vital a CIO is to an organization as they deploy technology to benefit employees and end users. More and more CIOs are becoming accountable for the digital performance of enterprises around the world. The leadership of CIOs is helping enterprises adapt to the big reset. This year's Symposium will offer attendees insights on the innovative technologies and strategies needed to navigate that, as well as virtual networking opportunities through our new MIT Sloan CIO Community."

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association and will take place virtually for the first time this year. For more information and to register, please visit www.mitcio.com .

