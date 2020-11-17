2021 Outlook From ASU and National Economists

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the longest expansion on record and led to a sharp economic contraction. Can the U.S. economy continue with its current recovery? What are the perspectives for the Arizona economy? What will be the economic consequences of the U.S. elections and the political change in Washington?

Join us at this Economic Forecast Luncheon — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU and sponsored by PNC Bank — where top national and regional experts will present their economic forecasts, and advice on these issues and more.

Who:

Keynote address: Mary C. Daly , president and chief executive officer, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

, president and chief executive officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Outlook for the business sector: Stuart G. Hoffman , senior economic advisor, PNC Financial Services Group

, senior economic advisor, PNC Financial Services Group Outlook for the global and national economy: Bart Hobijn , professor of economics at the

, professor of economics at the W. P. Carey School of Business, ASU

of Business, ASU Outlook for the regional and metro economy: Lee R. McPheters , research professor of economics and director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center, W. P. Carey School of Business, and editor of the Arizona and Western Blue Chip Economic Forecast publications

When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 11:15 a.m.

Where: Virtual event via Zoom

Register: wpcarey.asu.edu/efl

Bart Hobijn and Lee McPheters are available for media opportunities the morning of Monday, Nov. 30. Reporters can schedule interviews by emailing Shay Moser at [email protected].

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

