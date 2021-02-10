2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel Earns Unsurpassed 33 MPG; Joins Quickest, Fastest, Most Powerful and Most Fuel-efficient Ram 1500 Lineup Ever

The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel delivers an unsurpassed highway rating of 33 mpg. HFE EcoDiesel's city and combined mpg ratings are 23 and 26, respectively. The HFE designation, or High Fuel Efficiency, is Ram's way of highlighting this model's excellent fuel efficiency.

"Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership, and as the no-compromise benchmark for efficiency and performance, we continue to listen to customer input by offering unsurpassed fuel economy," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and the most capable light-duty diesel with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds, and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel."

The Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available on crew cab four-door models with a 5-ft. 7-in. bed and 20-inch aluminum wheels. Other features include a black bumper and grille, tonneau cover, wheel-to-wheel side steps and cloth bucket seats.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available in Bright White Clear Coat or Diamond Black Crystal. HFE EcoDiesel models start at $42,240 MSRP (excluding $1,695 destination) and go on sale in the second quarter of 2021.

Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and most capable light-duty diesel with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle in the light-duty lineup to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

