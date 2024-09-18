More Bang for Your Truck Buck: Jeep® Brand Announces 2025 Price Repositioning for Gladiator Midsize Pickup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

2025 Jeep® Gladiator now starts at $39,995 , including new standard eight-speed automatic transmission and destination

, including new standard eight-speed automatic transmission and destination All Jeep Gladiator models see manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) revisions for 2025, alongside new standard equipment, including eight-speed automatic, standard power lock and power windows

Midsize Jeep Gladiator is the only open-air pickup truck in the industry and delivers best-in-class V-6 towing and payload, plus segment-exclusive standard front and rear Dana solid axles

The industry's only open-air pickup truck, the midsize Jeep® Gladiator, is folding back its roof to reveal revised 2025 model-year pricing for the U.S. market, including a repositioned, all-in starting price under $40,000.

"We've listened to our off-road truck community, reducing MSRPs across the lineup and adding standard features, making the appeal of Jeep Gladiator stronger than ever," said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president of Jeep North America. "Our standout pickup offers a unique combo of open-air driving, best-in-class towing capacity and unequaled off-road chops that's now more accessible to a wider range of midsize truck intenders."

Jeep Gladiator offers a range of trims to suit the diverse needs of pickup truck buyers, including Sport, Sport S, Willys, the Trail Rated Rubicon and the exclusive Desert Rated Mojave. Equipped with a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, the Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with a versatile cargo box. The 2025 Jeep Gladiator boasts unsurpassed 4x4 max towing capacity of 7,700 pounds and a best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 lbs., making it a top choice for those seeking a capable and versatile midsize pickup.

Pricing for the 2025 Jeep Gladiator lineup (plus $1,895 destination):

Model MSRP Sport 4x4 $38,100 NightHawk $40,895 Sport S 4x4 $41,600 Willys 4x4 $45,200 Mojave 4x4 $51,100 Rubicon 4x4 $51,100

For 2025, new standard equipment on Jeep Gladiator includes an eight-speed automatic transmission, standard power lock and power windows.

Gladiator's refined interior features standard first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard adaptive cruise control with stop (Sport S and above), standard Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class standard 12.3-inch touchscreen radio and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

