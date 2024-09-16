First Call! All-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Officially Opens for Orders with Exclusive Package Focused on Performance and VIP Customer Experience

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is making history and welcoming new enthusiasts to the Dodge horsepower party, officially opening orders for the next-generation of American muscle: the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona.

New, exclusive First Call package includes two-day performance driving experience at Radford Racing School, welcome kit and exclusive VIP concierge service for customers who take delivery of a Dodge Charger Daytona sold order placed by October 31, 2024

Go to Dodge Horsepower Locator tool on DodgeGarage.com to find Charger Daytona-certified dealers who have a new Dodge Charger Daytona headed their way or can help place an order

New interactive Dodge Charger configurator on Dodge.com provides a 360-immersive customer experience with ability to choose exterior colors, wheel and roof options and interior themes, as well as the ability to zoom in on exterior, interior cabin and cockpit

New 3D animation lets enthusiasts virtually open and close doors, turn headlights on and off, open and close the rear hatch, fold the second-row seats and open and close the frunk

Two-door coupe versions of Charger Daytona R/T and Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the quickest and most powerful muscle car – will begin arriving in next-gen Charger Daytona-certified dealerships in the fourth quarter

"A new era of Dodge muscle has arrived," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. "We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries, and we know our customers are driven by performance, so customers who make the 'first call' by having their name on a sold order of the next-generation Dodge Charger by October 31, 2024, will receive a First Call experience loaded for performance, including a two-day driving experience at the Radford Racing School, a First Call welcome kit and custom VIP concierge service."

First Call Experience: Loaded for Performance

The all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which retains the title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, represent the next generation of Dodge muscle car performance. Each inaugural year, Dodge Charger Daytona includes:

First Call 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T two-door models launch with standard Direct Connection Stage 1 Upgrade installed at the factory, resulting in a total output of 496 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque

First Call Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack two-door models include Track Package and factory-installed Direct Connection Stage 2 Upgrade resulting in a total output of 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, and reaches 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds while running the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds, maintaining Dodge's throne as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car and delivering SRT levels of performance

All 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona models include a choice of an at-home Level 2 charging station or $600 charge credits through Free2move Charge

charge credits through Free2move Charge 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and Charger Daytona Scat Pack two-door models, the first all-electric vehicles from Dodge, qualify for full $7,500 federal tax credit when leased

Exclusive Content and VIP Experience

Customers can either choose from a pre-configured order already allocated to a Dodge Charger Daytona-certified dealer or head into a certified dealership to place a "sold" order in person. Those customers who take delivery of a Dodge Charger Daytona sold order, placed by October 31, 2024, will receive:

Two days of performance driving instruction in the new Charger Daytona at the Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona , the official high performance driving school of Dodge//SRT

, the official high performance driving school of Dodge//SRT An exclusive point of contact through the Dodge Charger Daytona VIP concierge to answer questions and help with customer needs, such as scheduling the Radford Racing School visit after taking delivery of their new muscle car

First Call welcome kit, including an official letter of authenticity documenting the vehicle as a First Call Dodge Charger Daytona, Dodge-branded leather driving gloves and more

Dodge Horsepower Locator Makes Finding a New Dodge Charger a Snap

The interactive Dodge Horsepower Locator tool on DodgeGarage.com helps customers identify a nearby Charger Daytona-certified dealer with a new Charger Daytona headed to their stores. Searches can be refined by trim configurations and zip code radius. The list of available vehicles will initially be refreshed daily as dealer allocation is updated. Shoppers can also view vehicle specs, download a list of the top 100 search results by dealer, as well as link out to the new Dodge Charger configurator on Dodge.com. Dealer information and a link to dealer websites are also provided to make reaching out and placing orders easy.



Get Immersed in New Dodge Charger Configurator Experience

The new Dodge Charger configurator, live now on Dodge.com, delivers an immersive 360 virtual experience that lets customers interact, engage with and learn about the next-gen Charger.



Customers will experience a virtual deep dive on the preconfigured Charger Daytona Scat Pack and R/T First Call models, as well as the ability to choose exterior colors, wheel and roof options and interior themes, and to zoom in for 360-degree views of vehicle angles, including the exterior, interior cabin and cockpit.



At the launch of the configurator, users can also activate 3D animation of the Charger Daytona to virtually open and close the doors, turn the headlights on and off, open and close the rear hatch, fold the second-row seats and open and close the frunk. Customers can also learn about key vehicle features, including the R-Wing, PowerShot, Attitude Adjustment Lighting and more.



Configurator users can sign up to receive additional information on the Charger Daytona and can also link to the Dodge Horsepower Locator on DodgeGarage.com to find a dealer and place an order.



Additional information on the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, including pricing information, is available in the Dodge Charger newsroom. Two-door coupe versions of the Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Charger Daytona R/T will begin arriving in dealerships in the fourth quarter.



Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.



The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.



Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



