2021 Ram 1500 is the Only Pickup to Earn 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating

The rating applies to Ram 1500 Crew Cab models equipped with the Advanced Safety Group. Ram 1500 was the first pickup to achieve the Top Safety Pick rating and marks back-to-back (2020 and 2021) Top Safety Pick status from IIHS.

"A Top Safety Pick for the Ram 1500 solidifies our long-standing commitment to our customers through advanced technology and engineering expertise," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. "This validation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety builds consumer confidence in our trucks and the Ram brand."

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking is the latest IIHS requirement needed to earn Top Safety Pick status. Ram's technology, which achieved an "advanced" rating, builds on the truck's sensor-fusion Automatic Emergency Braking system.

Sensor-fusion combines camera technology with radar sensors to help determine if a frontal impact with another vehicle appears imminent. If, after multiple alerts, the driver does not respond to the risk, the system deploys the vehicle's brakes to help avoid impact or reduce its severity.

To accommodate Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, the range of the system's radar technology is expanded to help identify pedestrians. If a collision appears imminent, the system responds in a manner similar to Automatic Emergency Braking to reduce or eliminate risk of impact, depending on conditions such as speed and proximity.

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking is part of the Ram 1500's available Advanced Safety Group package, which includes Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Rear Cross Path detection, Blind-spot Monitoring with trailer coverage and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Go and Hold.

Automatic Emergency Braking earned the highest possible rating – "superior" – in IIHS testing of the vehicle-to-vehicle scenario. It is standard equipment on Laramie, Rebel, Longhorn, Limited Longhorn and Limited trims.

The feature is also available on Tradesman and Bighorn trims with the Level 1 Equipment Group package.

Central to the truck's evaluation was its performance in six IIHS crashworthiness tests that included three types of frontal crashes. The remaining tests inflict damage consistent with a side impact, rear impact and a rollover.

The Ram 1500 Crew Cab earned the highest possible score in each.

Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and is rated at an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle in the light-duty lineup to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis

Related Links

http://www.stellantis.com

