New Year, New Adventures: HEMI® powered Jeep® Wrangler Moab 392 Now Available for Orders Nationwide

2026 Jeep® Wrangler Moab 392 now available for order in all 50 states, including California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington

First to debut in the Jeep Wrangler Twelve 4 Twelve campaign, the high-performance Moab 392 is powered by the legendary 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8, delivering 470 horsepower and 470 lb. ft. of torque

Orders for the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 are now open nationwide through authorized Jeep dealers, with a starting MSRP of $79,995 (excluding $1,995 destination

From the red rocks of Utah to the back roads of Vermont, the unmistakable sound of a HEMI® V-8 is now officially coast to coast. The Jeep® brand announces that orders are now open for the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392, making the powerful, V-8-powered Wrangler available to enthusiasts in all 50 states, including California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington.

"The Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 represents everything our brand stands for, authentic capability and value, legendary performance and confidence-inspiring power," said Jeep Brand CEO Bob Broderdorf. "Now available in all 50 states, it gives enthusiasts everywhere access to one of the most capable Wranglers we've ever built."

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 blends high-performance muscle with modern technology and unmatched capability, equally at home conquering daily drives or challenging off-road terrain. Power comes from a 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine delivering 470 horsepower and 470 lb. ft. of torque, paired with proven hardware designed for serious trail performance, including steel bumpers and standard 35-inch off-road tires.

Orders for the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 are now open nationwide through authorized Jeep dealers, with a starting MSRP of $79,995 (excluding $1,995 destination).

Driving Growth, Launching Icons, and Leading the Off-Road World

The Wrangler Moab 392 recently launched the Jeep brand's Twelve 4 Twelve campaign, a yearlong rollout of monthly Wrangler buzz models celebrating 85 years of off road heritage. Other recent product drops include the Wrangler Whitecap and the Wrangler 85th Anniversary, with more special editions on the way. Separately, Jeep also introduced the limited-edition 2026 Wrangler Willys '41, now available with the standard 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder (270 hp) with eight-speed automatic transmission and an available 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (285 horsepower), also with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The heritage-inspired trim honors the original WWII military Jeep vehicle with exclusive '41 military olive drab-style paint, matching wheels, tan interior accents, significant off-road upgrades like a rear axle locker, 33-inch tires, steel bumpers, and modern technology.

