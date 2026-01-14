Dodge Charger Dominates: SIXPACK-powered Charger Leads Multi-energy Lineup to 2026 North American Car of the Year™ Victory

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear (right) accepts the 2026 North American Car of the Year™ (NACTOY) award for the all-new Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup from NACTOY juror John Vincent at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show.

New multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup claims prestigious 2026 NACTOY Car of the Year™ crown

Esteemed automotive experts' selection of Dodge Charger adds to recent accolades for the Charger lineup, including Car of the Year honors from Detroit Free Press, Detroit News and TopGear.com

All-new Dodge Charger lineup includes the 550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, which moves from 0-60 in just 3.9 seconds and is powered by the turbocharged SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine, and all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which delivers 670 horsepower, reaching 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds

SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack is available at a starting MSRP of $54,995, delivering the most horsepower in the industry for under $55,000

Entire Charger lineup features standard all-wheel drive and is available in both two-door and four-door models

The all-new Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is the 2026 North American Car of the Year™ (NACTOY).

The prestigious recognition, announced this morning at the Detroit Auto Show, underscores Dodge's relentless commitment to delivering uncompromising muscle and innovation across its multi-energy lineup, including the 550-horsepower twin-turbocharged SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the 670-horsepower all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

The NACTOY jury consists of an independent group of 50 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada. Jurors evaluate vehicles for the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards, assessing criteria such as innovation, design, performance and value. This jury ensures that the awards are given based on unbiased evaluations rather than the influence of a single publication or media outlet.

"Our jurors found the Dodge Charger to be a thoroughly modern sports car that both looks to the future, but harkens back to a great heritage," said Jeff Gilbert, NACTOY president. "Whether you want electric power or classic gasoline-powered muscle, it's available. Congratulations to the Dodge team on this well-deserved honor."

"Winning North American Car of the Year is a testament to Dodge's continued willingness to break pattern and redefine segments," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The Charger lineup delivers the power of choice, including the SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack's 550 horsepower and the Daytona's 670 horsepower, in both two-door and four-door configurations. This recognition validates our vision for the future of muscle."

The NACTOY award adds to an impressive list of accolades for the Charger, which is also the proud winner of Car of the Year honors according to TopGear.com, Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News.

The all-new Dodge Charger lineup blends heritage-inspired design with cutting-edge technology. Key standard content for both the SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack and the all-electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack includes:

Best-in-class horsepower and all-wheel-drive capability

Pure heritage-inspired Dodge muscle exterior, with the widest body of any car in the industry

Full suite of Drive Modes, including Sport and Custom Modes, and performance features, including Launch Control

All-new driver-focused interior with 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 radio, featuring wireless audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

"Hidden hatch" exterior design with best-in-class rear cargo volume and best-in-class passenger volume

Standard safety and advanced driving features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, Active Lane Management, Active Driving Assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and more

For more information on the Dodge Charger lineup, visit Dodge.com.

North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors, including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization gives out three awards. They are "North American Car of the Year™," "North American Truck of the Year™" and "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The new Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because muscle should never be one size fits all.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak opens up a can of crazy on the three-row SUV, unlocking millions of potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

