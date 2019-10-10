2021 RAV4 Plug-in Powers Up for 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota teased today what will become the most powerful RAV4 yet – the 2021 RAV4 plug-in. Bringing with it a new color, Supersonic Red, the teaser image of the RAV4 plug-in highlights the new PHV's surprising performance capabilities. Unlike any other, the new RAV4 Plug-in will be celebrated by its spirited acceleration, nimble handling and impeccable style.

Toyota will debut the Toyota RAV4-plugin during the Los Angeles Auto Show media days, on November 20, 2019 at the Toyota booth in South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center.