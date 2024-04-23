First-ever i-FORCE MAX Hybrid Powered Tacoma Produces up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of Torque

i-FORCE MAX Standard on Trailhunter and TRD Pro, and Optional on TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited

First-Ever Tacoma Trailhunter Grade is a Factory-Developed Overlanding Rig with the Latest Integrated Off-Road Equipment from ARB®, Old Man Emu®, and RIGID Industries®

TRD Pro Debuts Segment-First IsoDynamic Performance Front Seats for Baja-Inspired Off-Road Driving Control and Comfort

Full-Time 4WD Standard on Limited grade with On-Demand 4WD on TRD Sport, TRD Off Road, TRD Pro, Trailhunter Grades

Available 14-inch Touchscreen Displays with Latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard on all models

Designed, Engineered, and Assembled for North America

PLANO, Texas , April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Tacoma is shaking up the midsize truck segment again with the addition of the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain. The i-FORCE MAX pairs a 2.4-liter engine with a 48-hp electric motor integrated exclusively into the 8-speed transmission for the most powerful pow ertrain ever offered on Tacoma. With a total system output of up to 326 horsepower and a whopping 465 lb.-ft. of torque, that's a 75% increase in torque compared to the previous generation V-6 powered truck.

Legendary Performance, Modern Power: 2024 Toyota Tacoma with i-FORCE MAX

Redesigned inside and out, with more power, comfort, and tech, the 2024 Tacoma embraces its off-road roots and takes them to a new level with the first-ever Trailhunter grade. Developed from the ground up for those seeking extended adventures, Tacoma Trailhunter builds upon Toyota's legendary off-road and overlanding credibility with purpose-built engineering and robust components. Exclusively powered by i-FORCE MAX and available in a choice of 5-or 6-foot bed configurations, it includes standard features like Old Man Emu® forged monotube shocks, a low-profile high-mount air intake mounted to the A pillar, 33-inch Goodyear® Territory Rugged-Terrain tires with 18-in bronze-finished alloy wheels, and unique exterior features like RIGID Industries® color switching LED fog lamps and the bronze-colored "TOYOTA" heritage-inspired grille with an integrated LED Light Bar.

The TRD Pro is also an i-FORCE MAX exclusive grade, with the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited grades having the option for the hybrid powertrain. The TRD Pro debuts the segment-first, standard IsoDynamic Performance Front Seats, which use an air-over-oil shock absorber system allowing for vertical and lateral seat movement simultaneously to help reduce body movement and stabilize the head and neck to keep alignment with the spine. TRD Pro also packs in additional standard features like a TRD-Tuned FOX® QS3 adjustable shocks with rear remote reservoirs, a TRD performance air intake, 33-inch Goodyear Territory Rugged-Terrain tires with 18-in black alloy wheels, and available two-tone exterior paint including the TRD PRO-exclusive Terra color.

The first ever i-FORCE MAX Tacoma also brings standard 4-Wheel Drive that is ready for the road or trail. TRD and Trailhunter grades have standard part-time 4-Wheel Drive with an electronically controlled 2-speed transfer case. When the trail gets truly demanding, a front Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism is Standard on TRD Pro and Trailhunter and is available on TRD Off-Road. The premium Limited i-FORCE MAX grade has Full-time 4-Wheel Drive with an electronic locking center differential and a smooth-riding Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). Whether it's on- or off-road, work or play, the new 2024 i-FORCE MAX Tacoma is ready to join drivers as their ultimate adventure machine.

The all-new 2024 Tacoma with i-FORCE MAX models are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships later this Spring. The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $46,300 for the TRD Sport grade, excluding Delivery Processing and Handling.

Taking Tacoma to the MAX

Tacoma will offer two powerful and efficient powertrains, an i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and the i-FORCE MAX 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid powertrain. For the news release on the i-FORCE gas-powered models click here. Available on TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter halo models, i-FORCE MAX pairs the 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with a 48-hp electric motor feeding off a 1.87-kWh NiMH battery and integrated into the eight-speed transmission. The iFORCE MAX Tacoma brings all the power and capability midsize truck fans love with up to an EPA estimated 24 MPG combined rating.

The electrifying i-FORCE MAX powertrain's available 326 HP and 465 lb-ft. of torque is delivered almost instantaneously, kicking it at a low revving 1,700 rpm. The 8-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift mode and uphill/downhill shift logic helps Tacoma maintain gear selection longer during elevation changes without the need to downshift, making long road trips more pleasant than ever.

The TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter all come with part-time 4WD with a two-speed transfer case with high/low range along with Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC). An electronic locking rear differential is standard on TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter grades. The new premium i-FORCE MAX Limited grade features a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a center locking differential.

The i-FORCE MAX Tacoma also comes with standard Drive Mode Select, available modes allow the driver to change the settings of the drive force, suspensions, steering system, etc., all at the twist of a dial. For example, when in Sport/Sport+ mode of Drive Mode Select, the i-FORCE MAX makes use of the electric motor's instantaneous responsiveness. Standard drive modes include Normal, Eco, and Sport, adjusting shift and pedal mapping, HVAC performance, and steering feel based on the selected drive mode. The Limited Grade adds 2 additional pre-programmed drive modes, Sport S+ and Comfort, as well as a Custom mode allowing the driver ultimate control over their driving experience. A Tow/Haul setting is standard on all i-FORCE MAX Tacomas, providing enhanced throttle response and transmission functionality while towing.

Ready to Ride

The new Tacoma i-FORCE MAX utilizes Toyota's TNGA-F global truck platform shared with the Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia. Much like its full-size brethren, high-strength steel with blanking and laser welds are used throughout the chassis to increase rigidity over the previous generation, and aluminum is used on the upper body to reduce weight. Frame crossmembers are also strengthened to increase durability. A new standard high lift jack point is also integrated into the rear frame end.

Also enhancing ride and handling characteristics on Tacoma i-FORCE MAX are suspensions tuned specifically to each grade. For instance, TRD Sport has TRD Sport-tuned shocks for a more responsive feel. The TRD Off-Road grade is equipped with monotube Bilstein® remote reservoir shocks for extended wheel travel and greater heat dissipation and includes an end stop control valve (ESCV) that provides increased damping force as the suspension comes closer to full bound stroke.

TRD Pro comes fitted with TRD-tuned FOX® QS3 three-way adjustable internal bypass shocks with remote reservoirs for improved high speed off-road performance and external FOX Internal Floating Piston (IFP) rear bump stops to improve bottom out feel. Trailhunter includes Old Man Emu® (OME) forged monotube shocks with remote reservoirs that are tuned for optimum levels of off-road control and load carrying capability.

The Limited grade features an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system that constantly adjusts damping forces based on changing road conditions. The linear-solenoid-type AVS system features built-in actuators in the front and rear shock absorbers to continuously change damping force based on road conditions to help give the new Tacoma a smooth and luxurious ride.

The i-FORCE MAX Tacoma also offers enhanced braking performance thanks to upgraded rear discs, pads and calibers compared to the already impressive i-FORCE models. All Tacomas now come with standard disc brakes on the front and rear, providing improved driving dynamics and allowing for correlation of damping force to the amount of brake pedal pressure for easier pedal control in daily use and reduced fatigue.

Like the gas-powered i-FORCE models, the i-FORCE MAX Tacoma features Electric Power Steering (EPS) to provide improved steering feel and facilitate the incorporation of additional safety and convenience features. A new front cross member was constructed for the steering gear box, which adds rigidity via additional cross member support while enhancing steering input for the driver and handling dynamics. A larger, more rigid steering column helps the driver receive excellent steering feedback, while also reducing vibration. The EPS also measures the driver's steering force and adds suitable assisting torque to reduce steering effort. The system provides electric power only when it is needed, therefore power consumption is reduced when steering wheel operations are unnecessary such as when idling or driving in a straight line.

MAXimum Capability

Tacoma's legendary off-road capability is taken to the next level for its new generation, making it the ultimate adventure machine. One stand-out feature is the all-new Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM). Standard on Trailhunter and TRD Pro and available on TRD Off-Road, SDM increases suspension articulation across the whole vehicle at the push of a button, and will even be compatible with Toyota-approved lift kits.

The new Tacoma has up to a 35.7-degree approach, 24.6-degree breakover, and 22.6-degree departure angles on TRD Pro with running ground clearance maxing out at 11.5 inches. TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter drivers can view potential obstacles that are looming on the trail via the Multi-Terrain Monitor that can display crisply on the available 14-inch touchscreen. For the sketchiest of situations, Tacoma offers standard underbody protection and front recovery points, with additional rear recovery points standard on TRD Pro and Trailhunter.

Multi-Terrain Select, which is now functional in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low, offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain such as Mud, Dirt, and Sand. Tacoma also makes available Toyota's next-generation CRAWL Control technology that acts as a low-speed, off-road cruise control, allowing the driver to focus solely on steering while the system smoothly and quietly modulates the throttle and brakes in one of five selectable speeds. When traction is extremely limited, the available electronically activated locking rear differential can help split power sent to the rear 50/50 between the rear wheels. Downhill Assist Control is another off-road feature available and helps the driver navigate descents by limiting the speed of the vehicle.

The maximum towing weight for the i-FORCE MAX Tacoma is rated at 6,000 lbs. To help make towing a breeze, Tacomas offer a variety of supporting features including a trailer brake controller, and a digital rear-view mirror. The available Trailer Back Up Guide with Straight Path Assist feature uses a combination of sensors and cameras to help keep your trailer in a straight line while reversing. This technology also gives the driver a 360-degree simulated top-down view of the vehicle to aid overall visibility, including tough-to-see areas around the truck and trailer. With Straight Path Assist activated, the Tacoma automatically controls steering input designed to help precise trailer positioning when reversing, allowing the driving to focus solely on throttle and braking. During regular on-road driving conditions, i-FORCE MAX Tacoma's standard Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) can identify when a trailer is being towed and extend the area of detection to recognize and alert the driver to potential hazards in blind spots for not only the truck, but the trailer as well.

Making the Grade

Toyota's North American-based CALTY Design Center located in Newport Beach, California and Ann Arbor, Michigan, helped design the vehicle. Engineering research and development was conducted at Toyota Technical Centers in Michigan, Arizona, and California. The overall goal? Build a "Badass Adventure Machine" that captures the essence of the Tacoma spirit.

Engineered to be an extremely capable, multipurpose vehicle that's ready for any adventure, the newest generation of Tacoma has added features and improvements across all grades, whether equipped with the i-FORCE or i-FORCE MAX powertrains. Available in TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter grades, the i-FORCE MAX Tacoma is not only powerful but also adds functionality with a standard 2400W AC power supply to both the cabin and the bed. A deck rail system with adjustable, fixed tie-down points is also standard plus an available power open-and-close tailgate adds even more convenience.

The i-FORCE MAX TRD grades are offered exclusively in the Double Cab configuration with a 5-foot bed, which includes in-bed LED lighting. The i-FORCE MAX TRD Off-Road adds standard 33-inch FALKEN® WildPeak all-terrain tires and 18-inch alloy wheels, building upon the Bilstein remote reservoir monotube shocks and the available Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM) of the gas-powered model. The TRD Sport retains the enhanced styling and confident handling of the i-FORCE variant including a sport-tuned suspension, black 18-inch TRD machined wheels, color-keyed door handles and overfenders, hood scoop, black exterior badging, and aluminum pedals.

Also offered in Double Cab with a 5-foot bed, the Limited grade is a more sophisticated driving experience with heated and ventilated SofTex®-trimmed front seats and walnut burl-wood interior accents, plus power-extending running boards, Head-Up Display, 14-inch touchscreen, JBL® Premium Audio with JBL® FLEX portable speaker, digital rearview mirror, and a power moonroof. On i-FORCE MAX-equipped models, the Limited grade provides even more refinement adding the new smooth-riding Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and full-time four-wheel drive as standard.

The 2024 Tacoma also champions the first-ever Trailhunter, a truck that has been designed from the ground up to be the ultimate overlanding rig and adventure-ready right from the dealer. Available in either 5- or 6-foot bed Double Cab configurations with bespoke Mineral colored heated and ventilated SofTex®-trimmed front seats, Tacoma's engineering and design teams worked closely together with renowned Australian-based ARB to co-develop Trailhunter's exclusive Old Man Emu (OME) position sensitive 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with rear remote reservoirs, a steel rear bumper with rear recovery points, and a modular sport bar with removeable MOLLE panels.

For those looking for even more utility, a full bed rack, also co-engineered with ARB, is an available Toyota Genuine Accessory. A standard high-clearance trail exhaust tip enhances rear clearance and a low-profile high-mount air intake mounted to the passenger-side A pillar sources cleaner air while off-roading. Trailhunter also features standard off-road protection including rock rails and a series of high strength steel skid plates to take on tough terrain straight from the factory, plus a bronze-colored "TOYOTA" heritage-inspired grille with an integrated 20-inch LED light bar, and white/yellow color switching RIGID Industries® LED fog lamps.

Inspired by Toyota's legendary off-road racing legacy, TRD Pro takes its proven go-fast, desert running attributes to the next level. Available in Double Cab with a 5-foot bed, TRD Pro features TRD-tuned FOX® QS3 Internal Bypass shocks with 2.5-inch aluminum housings and rear remote reservoirs. Quick Switch 3 (QS3) technology allows for manual adjustment of compression damping on each shock to match the terrain. This controlled, confidence-inspiring ride is further enhanced by TRD Pro's segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Front Seats. Available in Black or Cockpit Red with technical-camo-pattern inserts, these heated and ventilated SofTex®-trimmed seats with power adjustability, use an air-over-oil shock absorber system to help reduce body movement and stabilize the driver's field of vision, improving focus and comfort while on rugged trails. TRD Pro also uses a TRD performance air intake and TRD cat-back dual tipped exhaust to allow the i-FORCE MAX engine to breathe even more efficiently, and features unique exterior features such as available two-tone paint, 20-inch LED light bar integrated into a heritage-inspired "TOYOTA" grille, RIGID Industries® LED fog lamps, and an ARB steel rear bumper with rear recovery points.

TRD Pro and Trailhunter both feature the most advanced off-road technology available from Toyota, with 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor, Multi-Terrain Select, CRAWL Control, Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM), and an electronically locking rear differential all standard. They both sit two inches higher in the front, an inch and a half in the rear and is three inches wider than an i-FORCE Tacoma SR5 thanks to their 33-inch Goodyear Territory Rugged-Terrain tires and respective 18-inch wheels and suspension enhancements. TRD Pro and Trailhunter also come pre-wired for accessories with three auxiliary toggle switches on the dashboard, providing the perfect platform for customers to customize their Tacoma with Genuine Toyota Accessories or accessories from Toyota's industry-leading partners.

Tacoma offers a robust color palette that includes Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap, Bronze Oxide, as well as the TRD Pro-exclusive color for the 2024 model year – Terra. Plus, premium colors including Supersonic Red, Wind Chill Pearl, and Solar Octane.

Tech Filled Taco

The all-new i-FORCE-MAX Tacoma is filled with the latest technology and brings significant updates to the cabin. An 8-inch or available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen displays Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system that is designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team and debuted on the 2022 Tundra. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and pairs well with the available Qi wireless charging pad with enhanced power output. A USB-C data and charging port is integrated on the right side of the display, and dual USB-C charging ports are included in the front row and available for the rear passengers. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with selectable gauges is also standard on all i-FORCE MAX Tacoma grades.

Also standard on all grades is a Smart Key System with push-button start. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, an available Digital Key connects with compatible smartphones to allow vehicle entry, tailgate access, and vehicle starting (4G network dependent). The Digital Key can also be remotely shared with others to give more control over vehicle access rather than giving someone the physical key. Additionally, a Card Key is available, which is a credit card-sized smart key that allows the driver to carry their key easily and conveniently with them wherever they go.

The i-FORCE MAX Tacoma makes the most of its cabin for this newest generation. A shelf is integrated into the dashboard for the passenger to put a phone or other small items on, and MOLLE panels on the center console and door panels allow for even more versatile storage. Rubber grips are located on the passenger side of the center console, on all doors, and on the front passenger side. All i-FORCE models are exclusively equipped with a Double Cab that includes assist handles on the B-pillar overhead.

For music lovers, the i-FORCE MAX Tacoma offers standard ten-speaker JBL® premium audio, including a new externally coupled subwoofer for improved output and a JBL® FLEX portable speaker, on Limited, Trailhunter and TRD Pro, and available on TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road. When docked on the dash, the JBL® FLEX charges and operates as the center channel speaker. When undocked, the JBL® FLEX portable Bluetooth speaker can run for up to six hours, be paired with other Toyota JBL® FLEX Portable Speakers, and can be submerged in up to three feet of water.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

All 2024 i-FORCE MAX Tacoma models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety and convenience systems. New-to-Tacoma TSS enhancements are made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is now a part of Toyota Safety Sense. Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

Including the addition of Proactive Driving Assist, the Toyota Safety Sense features have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist detection, this system now includes the capability to detect a motorcyclist.





Lane Departure Alert will now provide Steering Assist as well as enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.





Dynamic Radar Cruise Control will have Full-Speed Range capability and adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.





Lane Tracing Assist is new to Tacoma, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control must be enabled for it to function. The system requires detectable lane markings in order to function. Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced over prior TSS generations. In addition to lane centering, this system also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.





An Emergency Driving Stop System is a new function of Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature is designed to bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.





Road Sign Assist is also new to Tacoma. This system is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs, and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

In addition to TSS 3.0, other available features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning.

Beyond Zero Vision

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to working toward a carbon neutral future, Tacoma i-FORCE MAX is the latest hybrid offering in Toyota's lineup to wear the Beyond Zero badge. Today, Toyota offers 19 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from. With 15 hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle, and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai, Toyota provides more choices than any other automaker for customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2024 Tacoma also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

