2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

Oct 28, 2021, 15:30 ET
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced today the finalists for the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position in 2011. The St. Louis Cardinals™ lead all teams this season with six finalists.
"This season was exciting for so many reasons, namely fans being back in the stands, and the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists certainly contributed to the fun with their amazing defensive highlights," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "This year's class of Gold Glove finalists is a great mix of young and veteran defensive stars, and we're anxiously awaiting the reveal of winners on Nov. 7 on ESPN."
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are selected by the managers of the 30 MLB teams and up to six of each team's respective coaches. Each manager and coach vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches' vote continuing to carry the majority.
The 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
P
|
José Berríos
|
Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays
|
Dallas Keuchel
|
Chicago White Sox
|
Zack Greinke
|
Houston Astros
|
C
|
Martín Maldonado
|
Houston Astros
|
Salvador Perez
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Sean Murphy
|
Oakland Athletics
|
1B
|
Matt Olson
|
Oakland Athletics
|
Jared Walsh
|
Los Angeles Angels
|
Yuli Gurriel
|
Houston Astros
|
2B
|
Whit Merrifield
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Marcus Semien
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
David Fletcher
|
Los Angeles Angels
|
3B
|
Matt Chapman
|
Oakland Athletics
|
Joey Wendle
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|
José Ramírez
|
Cleveland Indians
|
SS
|
Andrelton Simmons
|
Minnesota Twins
|
J.P. Crawford
|
Seattle Mariners
|
Carlos Correa
|
Houston Astros
|
LF
|
Randy Arozarena
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|
Andrew Benintendi
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
CF
|
Myles Straw
|
Houston Astros/Cleveland Indians
|
Kevin Kiermaier
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|
Michael A. Taylor
|
Kansas City Royals
|
RF
|
Hunter Renfroe
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Joey Gallo
|
Texas Rangers/New York Yankees
|
Kyle Tucker
|
Houston Astros
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
P
|
Max Fried
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Zack Wheeler
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Zach Davies
|
Chicago Cubs
|
C
|
Jacob Stallings
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Yadier Molina
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
J.T. Realmuto
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
1B
|
Freddie Freeman
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Paul Goldschmidt
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Max Muncy
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
2B
|
Tommy Edman
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Kolten Wong
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|
Ozzie Albies
|
Atlanta Braves
|
3B
|
Nolan Arenado
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Ryan McMahon
|
Colorado Rockies
|
Manny Machado
|
San Diego Padres
|
SS
|
Francisco Lindor
|
New York Mets
|
Kevin Newman
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Brandon Crawford
|
San Francisco Giants
|
LF
|
AJ Pollock
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
David Peralta
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|
Tyler O'Neill
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
CF
|
Jackie Bradley Jr.
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|
Bryan Reynolds
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Harrison Bader
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
RF
|
Mookie Betts
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Mike Yastrzemski
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Adam Duvall
|
Miami Marlins/Atlanta Braves
The 2021 finalists include ten former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and 15 former winners in the National League.
Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Sunday Nov. 7, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.
Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners, in addition to the Rawlings Team Defensive Award and Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award winners, will be unveiled exclusively on MLB Network's Emmy Award-winning "MLB Tonight" on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET.
About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.
About Rawlings
Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.
