2021 Sweepstakes to Beat the Springtime Blues with Ballard Designs Room Makeover Money

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Influential furniture and décor retailer Ballard Designs announces the return of its fan-favorite, the Big Ballard Bucks Sweepstakes! Open for the next 7 weeks, with winner notification on June 1, the prize will make one lucky participant's Summer a lot jazzier. The winner gets $20,000 in Ballard merchandise plus an entire room makeover courtesy of Ballard's expert design team.

Outdoor room furniture available from Ballard Designs for Sweepstakes Grand Prize winner of $20K and a free room makeover! Interior home furniture and decor available for the Ballard Designs 2021 Sweepstakes winner and their room makeover.

According to Ballard Designs President, Karen Mooney, "We always want our sweepstakes to delight and surprise. Last year, our Grand Prize winner was so shocked though, she didn't even believe our email was real telling her she had won! (It was.)"

"With double the dollars of last year's prize," Mooney adds, "our 2021 Big Ballard Bucks Sweepstakes offers nearly endless opportunities to unleash your inner decorator."

What can an Inner Decorator do with the 2021 prize?

We've all blurred backgrounds on our Zoom calls for a year, and now someone could finally get a fully functional, fabulously chic and camera-ready home office (just don't be surprised when coworkers start asking how much we're paid). Spring is here and we're ready to fling open the doors and do some outdoor entertaining. But the mismatched chairs and pollen-coated card table on the patio don't exactly capture that casually elegant vibe we were hoping for… We've updated every other room in the house but let that master bedroom languish unfinished because "nobody ever sees it." Well, it recently occurred to us that we're not nobody, and we deserve a serene and stylish space as much as any guest does!

The point is, people really do win these things – and this year someone's room, indoor or out, is going to shine.

Enter today online at ballarddesigns.com/sweeps.

No purchase necessary to enter.

Eligible participants may enter once per day plus take advantage of extra entries possible through Facebook shares, Instagram Follows and subscriptions to the How to Decorate podcast or Ballard's YouTube channel.

Contact: Ann Bailey at 404-603-7239 or [email protected]

Ballard Designs is an omnichannel retailer offering a unique curation of home furnishings and decor from all periods and provenance. We travel the world for inspiration, translating new trends in fashion, color and style into exclusive products shoppers won't find anywhere else. Ballard also offers hundreds of custom options, expert design advice and inspiration, empowering customers to unleash their inner decorator. Ballard Designs is one of the Qurate Retail Group portfolio brands, including QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnett Hill® and Grandin Road®.

SOURCE Ballard Designs

Related Links

https://www.ballarddesigns.com/

