2022 GBK Brand Bar Made a Roaring Comeback to Celebrate the 94th Academy Awards with their Ultra-Exclusive Pre-Oscar Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel: "The eBay & GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge!"

Now, GBK Brand Bar has come back to lead the way again with their Pre-Oscar Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The title sponsor of this year's lounge was eBay, who gifted luxury handbags and watches to attendees. The Presenting Sponsor was House of M Beauty, who showcased their luxurious high-end skincare to all the talent. This was an all encompassing Pre-Oscar Gift Lounge given the limitations on events this year due to COVID. GBK decided to honor SAG, Golden Globe and GRAMMY Nominees for all the great work they have done this past year as these actors brought joy to many of us who decided to stay in to be entertained.

With a 27-year heritage in high-value goods, eBay is the original luxury enthusiast marketplace, connecting 147 million buyers and 17 million sellers all over the world, and offering Authenticity Guarantee – its authentication service that vets and verifies inventory to ensure a trusted experience. As part of the coveted gift package, eBay gifted various luxury goods available on the platform from top-tier brands like Oris, Montblanc, Tag Heuer timepieces to Balenciaga backpacks, Saint Laurent clutches, and Bottega Veneta handbags - all authenticated through eBay's expanding Authenticity Guarantee service.

GBK Brand Bar is the first gifting company to give to charities. They have hosted over 100 non-profit organizations at their lounges, to educate attendees about their cause, and to raise funds to further their work. GBK has donated or raised over $10 million in products and services since 2002. This year guests were invited to participate in a private retail activation and personalized closet clean out program in support of the American Red Cross to benefit Ukraine. They also had Save the Children on site, so many could donate to their efforts.

GBK Brand Bar founder Gavin Keilly said of the event, "It was a pleasure to work with our luxury partner, eBay, to offer celebrities the ability to clean out their closet in support of the American Red Cross to benefit those in need in Ukraine."

Recipients this year included talent from Oscar-nominated films such as Westside Story, Coda, House of Gucci, King Richard, Belfast, Encanto Tick Tick Boom, and more, including stars like Oscar Winner Viola Davis, Oscar Winner Ariana Debose (Westside Story) Anthony Anderson (Blackish), Liam Payne, Grammy Nominated Deftones, Wilmer Valderrama (Encanto), Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show), Ashley Greene (Twilight), Eric Roberts (The Righteous Gemstones), Jordin Sparks, Jacob Vargas (Mayans M.C.), Singer/Songwriter Pia Mia, Legend Bruce Dern, among many others.

Participating brands in the suite styling and gifting included: ADM Entertainment, Affirm CBD and Zetos Delta 8, Auction Cause, Cabo Couture, Cardinal du Four Armagnac, 21 Rebellion, Cardinale Estate Cabernet, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, CORE Foods, eBay, GE Lighting, GoDonut, Haus of Meta LA and Iconology.io, Hertelendy Vineyards, House of M Beauty, iiRcade, James Peter Henry x Claude Kameni, Joel Douek Art, Kamaria Jewelry, Kimpton La Peer Hotel, Lifeboost Coffee, Loves Gallery The Hamptons, Moku Foods, NEFT Vodka, Pop Underwear, PURPLE RAINA Self Care, R-Yolo, RACS, Raiwasa Private Resort, RENPHO USA, Ross & Snow, Sailrock Resort, Save the Children, Schwank Grills, SOULTOX, SriMu, Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, Super High, SuperCool Creamery, Tabs Chocolate, The Power of B, WALT Wines, and Withings.

IMAGES:

Credit: Jesse Grant (Getty)

DAY 1 SELECTS: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/ebay-gbk-brand-bar-pre-oscar-luxury-lounge

DAY 2 SELECTS: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/ebay-gbk-brand-bar-pre-oscar-luxury-lounge-day-2

SOURCE GBK Brand Bar