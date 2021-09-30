2022 Genesis G70 & GV70 Earn Top Safety Pick+ Awards

"At Genesis, safety is our top priority as we strive to put the customer at the core of everything we do," said José Muñoz, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America. "With these TOP SAFETY PICK+ designations from IIHS, we are pleased that G70 and GV70 join our award-winning line-up of vehicles that provide customers with the latest safety and driver assistance technologies."

All Genesis models are equipped with a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art driver assistance and safety technologies including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision- Avoidance Assist and more. Each vehicle in the Genesis line-up offers sure-footed handling thanks to the rigid chassis construction that ensures firm stability even under the most challenging driving conditions.

"These IIHS TSP+ awards for G70 and GV70 round-out our vehicle lineup and add to our four earlier TSP+ designations from earlier this year, demonstrating the exceptional safety performance and design of our vehicles," said Brian Latouf, Chief Safety Officer of Genesis Motor North America. "With their innovative safety technologies, including their front center airbag and advanced high strength steel, we are pleased that G70 and GV70 have performed well in the IIHS tests."

The 2022 Genesis G70 and GV70 are equipped with the latest in safety and driver assistance technologies, including:

8 standard airbags, including some of the only front center airbags on the market, further protecting front cabin occupants in the event of a collision

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Crossing and Turning, mitigating the risk of impacts when turning or crossing through an intersection

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, helping reduce the chance of potential impact with a moving vehicle, upon departing a parallel parking spot

An innovative platform – with strong focus on safety – including passenger compartment protection and reinforcement areas with use of advanced high strength steel for rigidity and safety.

Safety reminder – Please buckle-up!

Seat belts save lives every day. Always wear seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

