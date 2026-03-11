GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION EXPAND STEAM LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES IN FLORIDA

Genesis Inspiration Foundation donates $50,000 to Young Musicians Unite in support of music education

Genesis hosts Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop with Breakthrough Miami for nearly 40 students at Palmer Trinity School

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis and Genesis Inspiration Foundation advanced science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education in Florida by connecting students to hands-on learning and artistic exploration. Genesis Inspiration Foundation donated $50,000 to Young Musicians Unite, a nonprofit committed to expanding access to music education for all students regardless of socio-economic background. Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America, also organized a STEAM workshop with Breakthrough Miami for nearly 40 students.

Young Musicians Unite students perform at Dr. Henry W. Mack / West Little River K-8 Center in Miami on March 6, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"Creative expression plays an important role in how students learn and grow," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, and board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "Through these community-rooted partnerships in Florida, we're supporting young people's academic and personal development by creating opportunities for them to explore music and STEAM education."

Young Musicians Unite (YMU) was awarded a $50,000 grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Currently serving more than 12,000 students across 75 Miami-Dade schools, YMU is the only in-school music education program for grades 5 through 12 in the county. YMU strengthens music education in Title I schools by providing high-quality instruction and opportunities. This grant will support YMU's free in-school and after-school music programs that inspire personal development, foster a sense of community, and prepare future leaders.

At Palmer Trinity School, Genesis collaborated with Breakthrough Miami to deliver hands-on STEAM learning that encouraged students to explore creativity, design thinking, and sustainability. Breakthrough Miami is a nonprofit that provides an academic enrichment program using a student‑teaching‑students model to expand educational opportunities for under‑resourced students in grades 5 through 12. Following a demonstration of the all-electric Genesis GV60, students participated in a Child Creativity Lab workshop where they imagined and built future mobility concepts with upcycled materials.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

