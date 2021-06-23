2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Makes Global Debut During Honda Civic Tour "Remix" Virtual Performance

Inspired by the coupe-like profile of European sportbacks, the 2022 Civic Hatchback builds upon the Civic Sedan's new clean and simple exterior design direction in a fresh and exhilarating new way. It also promises driving enthusiasts an even more dynamic experience, with ride and handling developed in Europe and an upgraded 6-speed manual transmission available with both the naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbocharged engines.

Civic Hatchback includes all of the technological updates made to the 2022 Civic Sedan, including a new standard single-camera Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. Key options include a 9" color touchscreen, Bose premium sound system and a 10.2-inch all-digital instrument display.

"Civic Hatchback plays a critical role in the Honda lineup and we expect the all-new 11th-generation model to be even more popular than its predecessor," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "With its sporty, fun-to-drive driving character, Euro exterior styling and flexible interior packaging, the new Civic Hatchback will appeal to those all-important young and active buyers."

Reintroduced to the U.S. market with the 10th-generation Civic in 2016, Civic Hatchback has proven itself a breakout hit and has grown to account for more than 20 percent of all Civic sales. With more than 1.7 million units sold in 10th generation form, Civic has been the No. 1 selling vehicle in America – car or light truck – with first-time buyers, Millennials, Gen Z and multicultural customers over the last five years.1

What's New:

Sporty Euro-inspired exterior styling with a coupe-like profile

Simple, clean interior design with improved outward visibility

New lightweight composite hatch structure reduces hinge size for a clean roofline

Enhanced structure with 19-percent increase in torsional rigidity

Cargo opening widened by 1.6-inches

Distinct front-end styling adds to sporty character

Available short-throw 6-speed manual transmission (Sport and Sport Touring)

Available 1.5-liter turbocharged engine makes 180 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque on regular unleaded

New Boost Blue Pearl and Smoky Mauve Pearl exterior colors

Key Features (shared with Civic Sedan)

Standard new 7" color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay ® & Android Auto ™ integration

& Android Auto integration Available new HD 9" color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay ® & Android Auto ™ integration

& Android Auto integration Bose premium sound system with 12 speakers (Sport Touring)

Qi-compatible wireless charging (Sport Touring)

Improved body structure stiffness and crashworthiness

Updated suspension and steering tuning for improved handling and ride comfort, and a somewhat sportier flavor than Civic Sedan

Groundbreaking new front airbags designed to reduce the risk of traumatic brain and neck injuries

Rear seat side airbags

Updated single camera Honda Sensing® system with new Traffic Jam Assist (standard), and Low Speed Braking Control (Sport Touring)

Sporty Exterior Design

With a coupe-like profile inspired by European sportbacks, the 2022 Civic Hatchback builds upon the Civic Sedan's new exterior design in a distinctive and sporty way. Its low hood, front fenders and horizontal beltline grounds the body, accentuates the wheels and tires, and enables an expansive, airy greenhouse. Compared to the 10th-generation Civic Hatchback, its windshield pillars also have been moved rearward by nearly 2 inches (1.96 inches), its wheelbase is 1.4-inches longer and its rear track is 0.5-inch wider.

Civic Hatchback incorporates unique styling cues to give it an even sportier attitude, including a distinctive grille mesh with a slight concave shape. For a sportier coupe-like profile, the Hatchback's rear overhang and overall length are 4.9-inches shorter than the Civic Sedan's.

The Hatchback's smoother, sleeker roof line is made possible by a new lightweight composite hatch and by moving the hinge mechanism outward, allowing a roof height reduction of 50 mm in the hinge area. A unique taillight design, and center high-mounted stop lamp (CHMSL) that spans nearly the entire width of its hatch, further emphasize Hatchback's wider rear track.

Eight colors are available on the 2022 Civic Hatchback, including two new hues: Boost Blue Pearl and Smokey Mauve Pearl.

Versatile Human-Centered Interior Design

Civic Hatchback's interior features many of the same design and packaging elements as the new and critically acclaimed cabin of the Civic Sedan. By evoking the human-centered cabin design of early generations of Civic, the Hatchback's new interior is simple, clean and uncluttered with exceptional visibility, intuitive ergonomics, extraordinary passenger volume and driver-focused technology.

Also like the Civic Sedan, outward visibility is enhanced by Civic's pulled-back A-pillars, low hood, flat dashboard, low cowl and repositioned outside mirrors, which are now mounted on the doors. The instrument panel is designed with a minimum of cutlines to reduce windshield reflections and visual distractions, and the attractive new metal honeycomb instrument panel accent isn't just visually striking, it hides the air vents. Class-above materials are also used, especially on touchpoints, and careful attention has been paid to the premium action of all switchgear and controls.

In the rear, Civic Hatchback features larger side windows, a new small corner window in the C-pillar and a single piece rear window to enhance rearward visibility, creating a more spacious and airy feeling for rear seat passengers.

Civic Hatchback rear legroom has been improved by nearly 1.4 inches and rear headroom has been preserved, thanks to the new hinge design for the new composite hatch.

Interior versatility is key to Civic Hatchback's unique character, with generous cargo space more easily accessible thanks to a 1.6-inch wider lower hatch opening and low lift-over height. The standard 60/40 split seatback can be quickly folded for expanded capacity and the side-pull cargo cover makes it easy to quickly open or conceal the rear cargo area.

Standard on all Civic Hatchback grades, Honda's new Body Stabilizing Seat enhances comfort on long drives. In addition, Civic Hatchback is available in EX-L grade, offering the same perforated leather seats with added shoulder support as available in Sport Touring grades. Civic Hatchback LX and Sport feature cloth and combination seat trim, respectively.

New Rigid Body Improves Dynamics and Safety Performance

Civic Hatchback's new body structure shows significant gains in rigidity, with a 19 percent improvement in torsional rigidity versus the previous generation. The stiffer structure supports improvements in ride, handling and refinement. Reductions in noise, vibration and harshness are further augmented with the extensive use of structural adhesives, spray-in foam in the pillars, and additional sound deadening in the firewall and under the floor.

To meet present and anticipated future collision standards while minimizing additional weight, Civic Hatchback uses the next generation of Honda's Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure. This is realized through careful design coupled with the use of lightweight materials, such as aluminum and various grades of high-strength steel, as well as the additional structural adhesives.

Sporty and Fun Powertrains

For the 11th-generation, Civic Hatchback offers two engine choices for the first time, and both will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission. LX and Sport grades feature a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter 4-cylinder, producing 158 horsepower at 6,500 rpm (SAE net) and 138 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm (SAE net).

It's coupled with a revised CVT that enhances fuel efficiency through the use of a more robust electric hydraulic pump that reduces the load on the mechanical pump, and a ball-bearing secondary shaft to reduce friction. The CVT also has been programmed to provide early downshifts during braking and features revised Step-Shift programming that simulates physical gear changes under hard acceleration for a more familiar and enjoyable driving experience. Fuel efficiency and emissions are notably improved due in part to a new standard idle-stop system (CVT only) and a new catalytic converter design.

Powering EX-L and Sport Touring trims is a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder producing 180 horsepower at 6,000 rpm (SAE net) and 177 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,700 to 4,500 rpm (SAE net) on 87 octane gasoline. Multiple measures contribute to improved fuel economy ratings, including new more efficient turbo plumbing and the addition of Variable Timing and lift Electronic Control (VTEC®) to the exhaust valves. The CVT for the 1.5-liter turbo features improved torque converter performance, while also adopting revised Step-Shift programming.

A new 6-speed manual transmission is available in Sport and Sport Touring grades. The transmission has been revised for an even sportier feel with improved shift rigidity and shorter shift throws. A new dual-mass flywheel helps reduce noise and vibration transmitted through the drivetrain.

In addition to the standard Normal and Eco driving modes, 2.0L Sport and 1.5L Sport Touring trims of the 2022 Civic Hatchback with the CVT now feature a user-selectable Sport mode. Using a toggle switch on the center console, the new Sport mode alters the drive ratios and mapping for a sportier feel. Eco mode reduces throttle and transmission sensitivity, as well as air conditioning output to help preserve fuel efficiency.

Chassis Tuned for Responsiveness, Fun-to-Drive and Comfort

For maximum driver enjoyment, Civic Hatchback's suspension and steering were developed in Europe and fine-tuned for North America. Civic has long been recognized as the benchmark for sporty handling in the compact class, and this is the most fun-to-drive Civic Hatchback ever.

Similar to Sedan, the front MacPherson struts feature new low-friction ball joints and front damper mount bearings to improve steering feel and self-centering. The spring and damper alignment has been optimized to minimize operational friction, and a new larger compliance bushing with an improved bushing axis minimizes harshness.

The rear track's 0.5-inch additional width adds stability and the additional 1.4-inches of wheelbase help smooth out its ride quality. New rear lower control arm bushings promote better straight-line stability and turn in, while reducing noise and vibration inside the cabin. The electronic power steering has been re-tuned to provide better feedback and improved straight-line stability.

These suspension and steering upgrades result in a smoother, more linear and more precise feel in turns, with the reduction in yaw delay leading to a more responsive and synchronized feeling behind the wheel. Additionally, the reduced suspension friction and improved bushings help reduce harsh road shock, such as when going over railroad crossings, by 20 percent.

Additional chassis updates include new low-drag front brake calipers, and low-friction front and rear wheel bearings to reduce rolling resistance, helping improve fuel economy ratings. The all-new aluminum front subframe, with an efficient truss and rib structure, provides rigidity and stability.

Technology that Serves the Driver

This is also the most technologically advanced Civic Hatchback ever featuring digital meters for the first time and larger touchscreens for the 2022 model year. Civic LX, Sport and EX-L grades are equipped with a new 7-inch color LCD instrument display which features an all-digital speedometer and tachometer on the left side, and a physical speedometer dial on the right.

Civic's new all-digital LCD instrument display is standard on the Hatchback Sport Touring model. This 10.2-inch display features a configurable high-definition full-color LCD panel with either a traditional layout of round needle-and-dial gauge displays or a bar-graph style design.

Drivers also can display a variety of user-selectable information, such as the current music selection and a trip computer, on the left and right side of the screen. The middle of the display is used to indicate the status of various Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive systems, and the Civic icon on the screen features brake lights, headlights and turn signals that turn on and off with those functions.

LX, Sport and EX-L grades come standard with a new 7" color touchscreen, the largest standard screen in Civic history, with physical power/volume knob and a tuning/selection knob. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration are standard and a row of hard buttons at the bottom allows drivers to easily skip music tracks, navigate the audio menu, and select between phone, radio, Bluetooth® or USB media.

Civic Hatchback Sport Touring features an all-new 9" color touchscreen, which is the largest touchscreen ever offered in Civic, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, and standard Qi-compatible wireless charging.

In addition to large, easy-to-recognize icons and a simplified navigation structure with fewer embedded menus, the 9" touchscreen features a physical volume knob and hard buttons for Home and Back functions. A 0.8-inch finger rest immediately below the screen on all Civics provides a stable surface to rest your hand, so using the touchscreen is easier and less distracting while driving.

Bose Premium Sound System

A new available Bose audio system takes Civic audio to the next level, thanks to Centerpoint 2 and Bose SurroundStage digital signal processing that is custom-engineered precisely for the Civic's new interior. Regardless of seating position, drivers and passengers are placed in the middle of the music, with a clear and spacious listening experience for all audio content.

Expert audio engineers developed the Bose sound system with advanced components and technologies, working closely with Honda engineers to integrate the system early in the vehicle design process for optimal performance. Clear, impactful sound is delivered through high-performance Bose speakers, strategically placed throughout the Civic's interior for exceptional music reproduction across all frequencies, low to high.

Helping to preserve the quality of the listening experience, Dynamic Speed Compensation technology automatically adjusts volume and tone based on vehicle speed, reducing the need for drivers to manually adjust settings while on the road.

Bose Premium Sound System details:

One 3.25-inch (80 mm) Bose Twiddler mid/high-range speaker in the center of the instrument panel

Four 1-inch (25 mm) lightweight neodymium tweeters – one in each A-pillar and one in each rear door

Two 6.5-inch (165 mm) wide-range speakers – one in each front door

Two 5.25-inch (130 mm) wide-range speakers – one in each rear door

Two 3.25-inch (80 mm) Bose Twiddler mid/high-range speakers – one in each C-pillar

One 8-inch (200 mm) woofer housed inside a custom enclosure mounted in the right rear quarter panel

A Bose digital amplifier with 12 channels of custom equalization and advanced digital signal processing

New and Advanced Safety Performance

As with the Sedan, Civic Hatchback includes multiple new active and passive safety systems. This includes the world's first application of driver and passenger frontal airbags designed to better reduce the likelihood of injuries from severe brain trauma associated with angled frontal collisions. The new front driver's airbag uses an innovative donut-shaped structure to cradle and hold the head to reduce rotation. The passenger-side front airbag uses a three-chamber design to achieve a similar result, with two outer chambers designed to cradle and control head rotation.

Civic's Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure is enhanced for improved compatibility with larger vehicles. This includes improved occupant protection in angled frontal collisions, with a new upper A-pillar structure, side frame and lower firewall structure – all designed to route crash energy around the cabin. Side impact protection has been improved, with stiffer structures in the roof, side sill and B-pillar, doors, and the rear wheel arch and C-pillar.

Standard on all Civic Hatchback grades is a new Honda Sensing® suite of active safety and driver-assistive technologies that uses a new single-camera system providing a longer, wider field of view than the previous radar-and-camera based system. Combined with software advances and a new, more powerful processor, the system is capable of more quickly and accurately identifying pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles, along with road lines and road signs.

Honda Sensing® also adds Traffic Jam Assist, and the new camera-based system improves on existing functionality, such as more natural brake application and quicker reactions when using Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). It also has more linear and natural steering action when using the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). Sport Touring grades feature new Low-Speed Braking Control, and front and rear false-start prevention with the addition of eight sonar sensors.

Honda leadership in advancing pedestrian safety continues. The 2022 Civic features a new front bumper beam safety plate designed to decrease leg injuries and a hood with an embossed inner structure designed to improve head protection performance.

About Civic

Civic is Honda's longest-running automotive nameplate, and Americans have purchased more than 12 million since 19732. Civic is the third best-selling passenger car in America over the past 48 years.

A New Chapter in Civic North American Manufacturing

Civic has been built in North America for 35 years with nearly 11 million units produced, including more than five million of those in the United States. Starting with the 2022 model year, the Civic Hatchback will be manufactured in the U.S. for the first time, at the company's Greensburg, Indiana auto plant using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

Key Specifications and Features

ENGINEERING LX Sport EX-L Sport Touring Engine Type 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC® In-Line 4-

Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VTEC® In-Line 4-

Cylinder with Turbocharger Displacement 1,996 cc 1,498 cc Horsepower (SAE net) 158 @ 6,500 rpm 180 @ 6,000 rpm Torque (SAE net) 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200 rpm 177 lb.-ft. @ 1,700-4,500 rpm Redline 6,800 rpm 6,600 rpm 3-Mode Drive System

(ECON/Normal/Sport/)

• (CVT only)

• (CVT only) Continuously Variable

Transmission • with Paddle

Shifters • with Paddle

Shifters Final Drive 3.941 3.941 3.238 3.238 6-Speed Manual Transmission

Opt.

Opt. MacPherson Strut Front

Suspension/Multi-Link Rear

Suspension • • • • Wheels 16-in. alloys with

Berlina Black

inserts 18-in. Berlina

Black alloys 17-in. alloys with

Berlina Black

inserts 18-in. alloys with

Shark Gray

inserts Tires (all-season) 215/55R16 93H 235/40R18 91W 215/50R17 91H 235/40R18 91W EXTERIOR MEASUREMENTS LX Sport EX-L Sport Touring Wheelbase 107.7 in. Length 179.1 in. Height 55.7 in. Width 70.9 in. Track (front/rear) 60.9 in. / 62.0 in. 60.5 in. / 61.6 in. 60.9 in. / 62.0 in. 60.5 in. / 61.6 in. KEY FEATURES LX Sport EX-L Sport Touring Honda Sensing® • • • • Advanced Compatibility

EngineeringTM (ACETM) Body

Structure • • • • 10 Airbags, Including Next-

Generation Driver and Front

Passenger Front Airbags • • • • Blind Spot Information System

(BSI)



• with Cross Traffic Monitor Low-Speed Braking Control





• Apple CarPlay® and Android

Auto™ Integration • • • • (Wireless) 7-Inch Color Touchscreen with

Volume and Tuning Knobs • • •

9-Inch HD Color Touchscreen

with Volume Knob,

Customizable Feature Settings

and Smart Shortcuts





• Bose Premium Sound System

with 12 Speakers, including

Subwoofer





• Driver Information Interface

Screen 7.0 in 7.0 in 7.0 in 10.2 in

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

