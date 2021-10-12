2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Hits Dealerships

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The limited-production Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition, that debuted in the Paramount Pictures' action film "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins", is now available at dealerships. This new offering for the performance-oriented Sonata N Line appeals to enthusiasts with carbon fiber parts, matte black accents and dark chrome exterior badges. Production of the Sonata N Line Night Edition will be limited to 1,000 cars. The Night Edition will be available in either Phantom Black or Quartz White. The 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition is priced at $34,750 with a destination charge of $1,025.