Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Wins Prestigious Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs Award

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai's all-new Palisade Hybrid has been named to Car and Driver's prestigious 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2026. Car and Driver's annual 10Best list 10Best recognizes the industry's best trucks and SUVs for the year. This new 10Best honor adds to an already lengthy list of awards and accolades won by Hyundai SUVs. 2026 marks the fourth-consecutive year that a Hyundai model has been honored with a position on the list.

Hyundai Palisade Hybrid SUV photographed in California City, Calif. on Mar. 4, 2025. Hyundai Palisade Hybrid SUV photographed in California City, Calif. on Mar. 4, 2025. Hyundai Palisade SUV interior photographed in California City, Calif. on Mar. 4, 2025.

"A potent powertrain and a top-tier interior put the new Hyundai Palisade Hybrid on the board in its debut year," said Car and Driver Editor-in-Chief Tony Quiroga.

"For us, the Palisade Hybrid making Car and Driver's 10Best Trucks and SUVs list is more than a win; it's a marker of where the market is moving. Families want no-compromise capability, adult-ready third-row seating, and intuitive technology that makes daily life simpler," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The team is designing for the full curve of customers, and that strategy enables resilience across all market environments, where consumer preferences and economic pressures rarely shift in sync. We are truly grateful for the inclusion on this list."

The Palisade's all-new design is bold yet refined, encapsulating a more-refined platform that delivers improved space for people and cargo. The newly available hybrid powertrain delivers increased power, fuel efficiency, and driving range, ensuring that Palisade is ready to meet the needs of more families than ever before. It's not just Palisade's additional space and rugged ability that impresses; its infotainment, convenience, and advanced safety-system upgrades ensure that this new model is more capable in every dimension.

Bold, premium SUV design

The new Palisade displays a commanding, premium aura thanks to design worthy of a flagship SUV. The front presents a distinctive vertical LED daytime running light graphic and a horizontal center positioning light signature, conveying a wider stance while highlighting the bold grille, with active airflow shutters integrated into the lower fascia for improved efficiency. A horizontal hood line couples with a more upright A-pillar for a strong side profile. Even with this bold, upright appearance, a remarkable 0.31 Cd has been achieved, one of the lowest in the segment.

From the side, proportions are larger overall, with a shorter front overhang (-1.6 in.), longer overall length (+2.5 in.) and wheelbase (+2.7 in.), and a lengthened rear cabin to yield a substantial, premium silhouette. Large alloy wheels – up to 21 inches -- generously fill the wheel openings, readily conveying the commanding, planted road presence befitting of a range-topping SUV. Bold, forward-raked D-pillars, and larger, panoramic side glass flood Palisade's more spacious third row with light and improved visibility.

From the rear, a prominent, upper high-mounted wide stop lamp is visually balanced with a lower fascia element for ideal design harmony. The greenhouse's more upright tumblehome and higher shoulder lines create a stronger on-road presence while enhancing interior spaciousness. The bold D-pillar form connects seamlessly with the vertical rear lamp signature and integrated roof rails.

Intuitive interior design elements

The new Palisade is larger in every key dimension: the body spans 2.5 inches longer and the wheelbase is 2.7 inches longer than the previous generation, allowing for easier passenger ingress and egress. Available in both seven- and eight-seat configurations, the expanded interior employs a horizontal dashboard layout with soft-touch materials, sophisticated finishes, and a differentiated luxury ambience.

The center console is shaped to enhance seat roominess, enveloped by premium materials inspired by luxury home furnishings. The center console and armrest have not only been designed for comfort, but also to enhance ergonomic stability when reaching for vehicle controls. Palisade offers a double-door center stack with an open tray in the lower part of the console coupled with conveniently placed physical switchgear. A wireless charging pad with an integrated device-cooling fan is ideally located in the center console. The pad provides a generous 15 watts for fast device charging, making for the perfect companion to Palisade's standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. An available Bose® 14-speaker surround audio system ties the entire premium cabin experience together, enveloping all three rows in rich, lifelike sound. In addition, a panoramic, curved digital instrument cluster and navigation system with dual 12.3-inch displays provides key information in easy view of the driver.

2026 Palisade now offers innovative Relaxation seats for front- and second-row passengers, providing generous additional degrees of recline and deployable upper-leg supports to help reduce fatigue during extended seating periods. The interior's design and capacious dimensions invite serenity and a sense of occasion. Eight-passenger seating is standard for family adventures. Available captain's chairs include one-touch second-row tilt-and-slide functionality for effortless operation, facilitating easy third-row access. For more convenience, the third-row seats are available with power-folding, sliding, and power-reclining mechanisms, along with heating. Second-row power-adjustable seats offer heating and ventilation for extra comfort. Available second- and third-row seat articulation functions can also be controlled from the driver's seat or cargo area for extra convenience whenever picking up passengers and their cargo. Cup holders and 100-watt-capable USB-C ports are readily accessible in each row, ensuring every occupant and every device remain juiced up for the entire journey.

Advanced technology looks out for you and your family's safety and wellbeing at every turn

In addition to Hyundai's SmartSense suite of active- and passive safety features, the 2026 Palisade protects families in a myriad of unique ways – while driving, or even when you're parked. In a first for Hyundai, the built-in, two-camera Dash Cam can provide continuous recording while driving. It can also work with various vehicle sensors to automatically record nearby movements while parked.

The 2026 Palisade supports the latest version of Hyundai Digital Key 2.0 Premium2 which allows owners to leave their key fob at home and use a supported smartphone or smartwatch to lock, unlock, and start their vehicle. Palisade also offers Wi-Fi hotspot3 capability with Alexa Built-in Voice Assistant capability.14 Vehicles with cellular connectivity will be able to provide a hotspot that allows others to browse the internet, stream videos or music and more – just like at home.

Speaking of connectivity, the new Palisade comes standard with wireless Over-The-Air (OTA)4 update capability. This technology ensures that the vehicle's major controls remain up to date, also clearing the way for software additions and new features to be added remotely. After it leaves the factory, the new Palisade is only going to get smarter.

New, powerful, and efficient hybrid powertrain

The 2026 Palisade offers a new hybrid powertrain for the first time. It features a 2.5-liter turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine putting out up to 258 horsepower. Two electric motors mounted in the six-speed automatic transmission's case create a combined total system output of up to 329 horsepower and up to 339 pound-feet of torque. Palisade HEV's high-efficiency powertrain offers an EPA-estimated 35 mpg on the highway for the FWD model, yielding an internally targeted range of up to 619 miles1. The hybrid powertrain also offers an estimated 4,000 lbs. of maximum towing capacity5, all of which combine for supreme driver confidence and flexibility out on the open road. Specific features have been added to the hybrid to provide a more EV-like ownership experience, including a new Stay Mode function that monitors the battery system when parked to allow for extended use of the infotainment and HVAC functions.

The 2026 Palisade also offers a gasoline-only 3.5-liter V6 that delivers an estimated 287 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, with towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds5.

New safety and driver convenience technologies

Hyundai knows today's SUV owners shouldn't have to compromise when it comes to protecting their passengers, so the 2026 Palisade delivers a full complement of SmartSense active safety technologies. The new model's generous suite of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) includes many key features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist6, Blind-Spot Collision Warning7, Safe Exit Assist8, Forward Attention Warning9, High Beam Assist, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control10, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist11, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse12, and Remote Smart Parking Assist13.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Footnotes

1 Estimated driving range of 619 miles for 2026 Palisade Hybrid Blue SEL Premium based on a fully-charged battery. Estimated ranges for other trims vary. For comparison purposes only. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition and outside temperature.

2 Digital smartphone key requires a compatible smartphone and an appropriately equipped Hyundai vehicle. Not all smartphones are compatible. Hyundai vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Tap to lock/unlock function works on front doors only. Requires MyHyundai with Bluelink app and active Bluelink account. Please visit www.MyHyundai.com for information on compatible devices. Features and specifications are subject to change. See your Owner's Manual for additional details and limitations.

3 Wi-Fi Hotspot + Streaming is available on select 2026 and newer Hyundai models. Requires trial or paid data plan, active Hyundai Bluelink account and acceptance of Hyundai Motor America Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Coverage and service are not available in all areas. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Streaming services are provided by third parties and subject to their fees, terms, and conditions. Wi-Fi Hotspot + Streaming trial begins on activation date and expires at the end of three months or after 3GB of data is used, whichever comes first. Paid data plan required upon end of Wi-Fi Hotspot + Streaming trial. Limit one trial per vehicle. Up to 5 devices can be supported using in-vehicle connectivity. Only use Wi-Fi and connected devices when safe to do so. See https://www.verizon.com/support/hyundai-connect-legal/ for terms and conditions.

4 Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of new 2026 Palisade Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models ("Eligible Models"). Map and multimedia OTA updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of Eligible Models for an initial three-year term, after which fees apply. Three-year term starts from new vehicle date of first use. OTA updates require an Eligible Model and an active Bluelink account subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.

Bluelink services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Hyundai's control. Bluelink is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change and/or discontinue service, or their underlying technology required to support Bluelink becomes obsolete, then the connected services will not work and Hyundai will be forced to cancel impacted subscription services.

5 Towing capacity varies by configuration. 4,000 lb. maximum towing capacity for 2026 Palisade Hybrid models and 5,000 lb. maximum towing capacity for Palisade ICE models. Requires installation of aftermarket towing equipment. See Owner's Manual for proper use and additional information.

6 The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection (FCA-Ped) is intended to be a supplement to safe driving practices. The system is not designed to detect certain stationary objects such as trees or poles and may not detect all vehicles or pedestrians under certain conditions. The system is a driver assistance system and is not a substitute for safe driving. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle and should not wait for the system's alerts before braking as there may not be sufficient time to brake safely. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

7 Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) assists the driver by warning of other cars in the blind spot region. It senses the rear side territory of the vehicle when it is traveling over 20 mph. There are limitations to the function, range, detection, and clarity of the system. It will not detect all vehicles or objects in the blind spot. Its operation depends on the size, distance, angle and relative speed difference between your car and other cars. BCW may not operate if sensors are obscured in any way. Do not rely exclusively on BCW. BCW is a supplemental system and the driver must still be attentive and exercise caution when driving. It is important to always signal, look over your shoulder and through your mirrors before changing lanes. It is the driver's responsibility to be aware of the surroundings and ensure it is clear before changing lanes or directions. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

8 When the vehicle is parked, Safe Exit Assist (SEA) can alert the driver when a vehicle is approaching from behind. When Child Locks are active, SEA prevents initial disabling of the child safety locks if a vehicle approaching from behind is detected. SEA does not work in all situations and is not a substitute for driver or passenger attentiveness. Always be aware of your surroundings and attentive of approaching vehicles. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

9 Forward Attention Warning is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert at all times. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

10 Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (N-SCC) with Stop & Go and Curve Control can help automatically adjust vehicle speed when driving on highways by using road information from the navigation system. N-SCC only operates on main roads of select highways and does not operate at interchanges or junctions. N-SCC should not be used in poor weather, heavy or varying traffic, on winding or slippery roads, or if the navigation system is not working properly. N-SCC is a driver convenience feature and not a collision avoidance or warning device. Driver remains responsible for checking the speed limit and distance to the vehicle ahead, steering the vehicle and slowing or stopping the vehicle to avoid a collision. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

11 Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) can alert the driver of a potential collision by providing an audible warning and/or applying braking. RCCA is active when the vehicle is in reverse and operating at low speeds. Never rely exclusively on RCCA. RCCA cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide alerts or braking in all conditions. Always look over your shoulder and use your mirrors to confirm rear clearance. There are limitations to the function, detection, range, and clarity of the system. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

12 Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R) can alert the driver of a potential hazard while reversing by providing an audible warning and/or applying braking. PCA-R is active when the vehicle is in reverse and operating at low speeds. Never rely exclusively on PCA-R. PCA-R cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide alerts or braking in all conditions. Always look over your shoulder and use your mirrors to confirm rear clearance. See Owner's Manual for feature details and limitations.

13 Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) can remotely help park the vehicle. However, several factors can impact RSPA performance. RSPA may not function correctly if one or more of the parking sensors is damaged, dirty, or covered or if weather conditions (heavy rain, snow, or fog) interfere with sensor operation. Always inspect the parking area with your own eyes. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

14 Amazon, Alexa and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

