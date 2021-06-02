2022 K5 Overview
2022 K5 LAUNCHES WITH NEW GT-LINE AWD PREMIUM PACKAGE; ADDITIONAL SAFETY AND CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Jun 02, 2021, 06:06 ET
IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- For 2022, the head-turning K5 gains the new Kia badging and also convenience features such as Surround View Monitor, additional wireless chargers and standard navigation on the GT-Line, EX and GT trims. Entering its second year, K5 offers a new GT-Line AWD Premium package with a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, LED projection headlights and additional driver assistance features including Highway Driving Assist and Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve, designed to unleash the spirit of the everyday driver.
Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $995 destination)
|
· LX FWD
|
1.6T GDI I-4 - 8 A/T
|
$23,690
|
· LXS FWD
|
1.6T GDI I-4 - 8 A/T
|
$24,690
|
· LXS AWD
|
1.6T GDI I-4 - 8 A/T
|
$26,490
|
· GT-Line FWD
|
1.6T GDI I-4 - 8 A/T
|
$26,090
|
· GT-Line AWD
|
1.6T GDI I-4 - 8 A/T
|
$27,690
|
· EX FWD
|
1.6T GDI I-4 - 8 A/T
|
$28,590
|
· GT FWD
|
2.5T GDI 1-4 - 8 DCT
|
$31,090
Engine:
|
· 1.6T GDI I-4 - 8 A/T: 180 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque
|
· 2.5T GDI 1-4 - 8 DCT: 290 hp/311 lb.-ft. of torque
Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):
|
· LX:
|
29/38/32
|
· LXS:
|
27/37/31
|
· LXS (AWD):
|
25/33/28
|
· GT-Line:
|
27/37/31
|
· GT-Line (AWD):
|
25/33/28
|
· EX:
|
27/37/31
|
· GT:
|
24/32/27
Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3:
|
· Driver Attention Warning
|
|
· Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
|
|
· Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist:
|
|
· Forward Collision Avoidance Assist:
|
|
· Lane Keeping Assist:
|
|
· Lane Following Assist:
|
Dimensions:
|
· Overall Length:
|
193.1 in.
|
· Overall Width:
|
73.2 in.
|
· Overall Height:
|
56.9 in.
|
· Wheelbase:
|
112.2 in.
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.
3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.
