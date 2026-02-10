The " Horse Herder " spot showcases the second generation of Kia's most-awarded SUV

Horse Herder Campaign spotlights the new Telluride's increased capability, bold and boxy design and the special place Telluride holds in the lives of its owners

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcasting initially during the 2026 Winter Olympics, Kia America has debuted a new creative campaign for the much-anticipated second-generation Kia Telluride SUV. The first of two dedicated Telluride spots will continue airing during the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend later this month and through the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer. The spots highlight everything that made the first-generation Telluride so popular – capability, design, technology and safety – and introduces the turbo hybrid powertrain now available for the first time on Telluride as well as the X-Pro model's rugged capabilities.

CREATIVE CAMPAIGN FOR THE ALL-NEW 2027 KIA TELLURIDE DEBUTS DURING WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE

"Horse Herder" follows a rancher helping his best friend, an aging Australian Shepard, continue doing what he loves. With the beloved dog in the comfortable second row, they set off to round up some horses that have gotten loose. We see the Telluride X-Pro's impressive capability as it powers over hills, rocks, and rough terrain until it catches up with the herd.

"With more power, more room, bold new styling, and a standard turbocharged engine, we are thrilled to bring the all-new Telluride X-Pro to our customers as we open the next chapter of the Kia Telluride story," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "The Telluride is Kia's most-awarded vehicle in the U.S, and our owners believe the SUV enriches their lives and allows them to do more, and our focus throughout the launch will be to tell stories that connect with people on a personal level."

With greater overall length, more cargo space and interior roominess, along with a sanctuary-like cabin outfitted with features and materials typically found in luxury SUVs, the second-generation Telluride arrives standard with a turbocharged powertrain and will also be available with a turbocharged hybrid powertrain with up to 329 horsepower and has a rating of a Kia-estimated 35 MPG combined1 for the EX FWD. Thoughtful features abound. Available full LED Ground Lighting and a new Ground View Monitor2 (X-Pro trim exclusive), standard wireless Apple CarPlay3 and Android Auto4 across every trim level, along with a host of new convenience and technology features, set a new benchmark.

The 360-degree campaign for the new Telluride consists of TV, CTV, paid social, paid digital lifestyle, out-of-home and owner channel components. Broadcast elements include :30s & :60s broadcast spots and :15s & :06s cut downs that highlight specific elements of Telluride including the X-Pro design; the available improved 9.1" ground clearance; and available front recovery hooks5. A second broadcast spot titled "Sea Lion" will debut in March.

Offered in LX, S, EX, SX and SX-Prestige trims, as well as stylish X-Line and capable X-Pro trims, the 2027 Telluride is now available in showrooms, with the Telluride Turbo Hybrid expected to arrive in showrooms in the first quarter of 2026.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Not an official EPA estimate and is based on preliminary manufacturer estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. Mileage and range based on EX FWD HEV equipped with 18-inch tires. 2 Ground View Monitor does not display live video and is not a substitute for safe driving. GVM may not display all objects beneath the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 3 Apple CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple, Inc. 4 Android Auto vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. 5 Requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for instructions. Always use caution when using recovery hooks.

SOURCE Kia America