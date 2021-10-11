2022 Kia Forte arrives with new design identity and array of advanced technology.

"Strong sales of Forte have helped Kia achieve its best third quarter sales in company history and the refreshed 2022 model is poised to continue that successful momentum," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "With its contemporary design, a robust suite of standard ADAS features, and the 201 horsepower of the exciting GT trim, the 2022 Forte continues to raise the bar in the compact sedan segment."

The Forte is available in four trim levels – FE, LXS, GT-Line and GT. For 2022, the EX model has been discontinued and a new GT-Line Sport Premium package has been added. Other new package offerings across the model range include LXS Technology, GT-Line Technology, and GT Technology, each with a unique combination of tech and ADAS systems2.

For those wanting a sport-infused version of the Forte, the GT-Line trim offers an exceptional combination of performance styling and premium features. The wide array of content includes unique 17-inch wheels, sport exterior design elements, LED fog lights, sport combination seats with SynTex/cloth, sport steering wheel, a 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen1, and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist2.

At the top of the lineup, the Forte GT brings a true performance experience with a 201-horsepower turbo 4-cylinder engine. This 200+ HP sports compact sedan is a standout in the segment for its balanced driving dynamics and boasts a standard 7-speed DCT. It is also one of few such offerings with an available manual transmission.

The Forte will continue to be built in Monterrey, Mexico.

A More Dynamic Exterior

The exterior of the 2022 Forte incorporates a new design identity with enhanced styling elements in the front and rear. Updates include:

Sleeker, more expressive headlight designs

Next-generation tiger-nose grille

Revised front and rear bumpers to accentuate a wider, stronger image

LED fog lights seamlessly integrated into air-intake grille (GT, GT-Line only)

New 16-inch and 17-inch dark metal gray alloy wheel designs (LXS, GT-Line only)

Sportier LED taillight/rear combination lamp design (GT, GT-Line only)

New trunk lid spoiler emphasizes rear width and stability

High Tech Interior

Within, the 2022 Forte delivers a modern cabin defined by a driver centric, high-tech interior space. Key feature enhancements include:

A larger 4.2-inch color TFT LCD cluster (standard on all trims)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 6 is now standard through the 8-inch touchscreen display audio/infotainment system (standard on FE, LXS)

is now standard through the 8-inch touchscreen display audio/infotainment system (standard on FE, LXS) 10.25-inch wide touchscreen 1 navigation/infotainment standard on GT and GT-Line, includes free MapCare updates

navigation/infotainment standard on GT and GT-Line, includes free MapCare updates Center console with newly available integrated Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) and Auto Hold

Available rear USB charger

Smart Key now features remote start 7 (standard on GT, GT-Line)

(standard on GT, GT-Line) Available SynTex synthetic leather seating

In addition, the Forte continues to deliver a comfortable and spacious five-seat cabin with up to 111.3 cu.-ft. of passenger and cargo volume.

Smooth and Sporty Performance

The Forte still offers two proven engines, allowing customers to choose between an enjoyable driving experience that is either smooth and efficient or deliberately sporty and responsive:

2.0-liter MPI I-4 engine (FE, LXS, GT-Line)

Intelligent Continuously Variable Transmission (IVT)



147 horsepower/132 lb.-ft. torque



FE trim achieves 41 MPG Highway4

Turbocharged 1.6-liter GDI I-4 engine (GT

7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) or 6-speed manual transmission



201 horsepower/195 lb.-ft. torque



Multi-link rear suspension



Dual sport-tuned exhaust

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

The 2022 Forte makes several enhancements to its suite of Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)2. There are six standard ADAS features and as many as 15 systems in total. New features to the Forte include:

Standard Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Available Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 3 : Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and help to maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front

: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and help to maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle's speed proactively before upcoming curves

Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Zone (NSCC-Z): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle's speed proactively to adapt to changing speed limits on the highway

Available Safe Exit Warning (SEW)5: Can alert the driver or passengers of certain potential hazards approaching from behind when exiting the vehicle

The following systems2 were upgraded over the previous model year:

Available Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is "seen" in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Ped): Assists the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or pedestrian is detected in front

Available Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Cyc): Assists the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist is detected in front

Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and may apply the brakes

Other standard ADAS features include Driver Attention Warning (DAW)8, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Lane Keep Assist (LKA)2.

____________________ 1 Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation. 2 These features are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 3 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution. 4 Highway mileage based on EPA certification results for 2022 Forte FE with Intelligent Continuously Variable Transmission as determined by manufacturing testing. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. EPA estimates can be found at fueleconomy.gov. 5 When engaged, Safe Exit Warning is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle. 6 Apple® and CarPlay® are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. CarPlay® runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates will apply. Android Auto™ vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto™ app on Google Play™ store and an Android™ compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android™, Android Auto™, and Google Play™ are trademarks of Google LLC or its affiliates. 7 Do not use remote climate control or remote start if vehicle is in an enclosed area (e.g., closed garage) or a partially enclosed area without ventilation. Close all doors leading from adjacent living areas to the vehicle area before executing a remote climate control or remote start command. 8 Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

