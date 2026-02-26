Kia America Announces Pricing for First-Ever 2027 Kia Telluride HEV

Starting at under $47,000 MSRP[1], first-ever 2027 Telluride HEV combines stunning design, tech-forward amenities, generous interior space and EPA-est. 35-combined mpg (EX FWD)

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced pricing for the first-ever 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid 3-row SUV with the MSRP for a FWD EX trim starting below $47,000[1]. The turbo hybrid powertrain ushers in a new era for the Telluride, providing confident performance and acceleration, with an EPA-estimated rating of 35 mpg[2] combined and a total driving range of 637 miles[3] on the EX FWD trim.

"The first-ever Telluride HEV really hits the sweet spot and delivers exactly what today's savvy SUV buyers are looking for," said Eric Watson, VP Sales, Kia America. "Brimming with Kia's latest tech, available in seven-passenger configuration, and an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined on the EX FWD trim, the 2027 Telluride HEV is the new benchmark in the three-row SUV segment."

The Telluride HEV combines the 2.5-liter turbo powertrain with a 1.65-kWh lithium-ion battery and electric motors to make a combined 329 horsepower and 339 lb.-ft. of torque. That's up to a 38-hp increase over the powerplant in the previous Telluride (291 hp) and 77 lb.-ft. more torque (262 lb.-ft.).

The hybrid routes power through a 6-speed automatic transmission, sent to an available all-wheel drive system[4]. The hybrid comes standard with electric-Vehicle Motion Control (e-VMC)[4]. This system is designed to help the driver achieve improved handling and stability by leveraging brake and motor control. The result is sophisticated power delivery and handling dynamics in a smooth, quiet ride.

Offered in EX, SX, X-Line SX, SX-Prestige and X-Line SX-Prestige trims, pricing for the all-new Telluride HEV is as follows and excludes destination charges of $1,545:

2.5-liter Turbo Hybrid Pricing – MSRP[1]

EX FWD $46,490 EX AWD $48,490 SX FWD $51,490 X-Line SX AWD $54,490 SX-P AWD $56,590 X-Line SX-P AWD $57,590

The all-new 2027 Kia Telluride HEV is proudly assembled at Kia's West Point, Georgia, plant.

[1] MSRP excludes destination and handling charges, taxes, title, license, options, and dealer charges. Actual price are set by dealer and may vary.

[2] Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. For more information, please see www.fueleconomy.gov. Mileage based on EX FWD HEV equipped with 18-inch tires.

[3] Based on range listed at fueleconomy.gov, which cautions that range assumes a full tank and 100% of fuel in tank will be used before refueling. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. Kia recommends that you refuel as soon as possible after the low fuel warning light illuminates or sooner.

[4] No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

