2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition Arrives
Limited-Run Sport Sedan Sure to Sell Out Quickly
Jun 01, 2021, 06:06 ET
IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- When Kia America unveiled the refreshed 2022 Stinger it teased something special: The Scorpion Special Edition. But little information about this vehicle was provided at the time. Now, just weeks later, the Scorpion is arriving in dealers. Offered in limited batches of just 250 units per month and built exclusively for the U.S. market. It is expected to sell out quickly and is available on the GT2 FWD and AWD variants in three colors - Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black, and Ceramic Silver.
"Stinger was a wake-up call to a segment long populated by European sport sedans when it debuted in 2017 (as a 2018 model). It redefined what enthusiast drivers thought about Kia and proved we could compete against the best vehicles in a hotly contested space," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Since then, Stinger has built a loyal following of those looking for something unique and the Scorpion is set to continue that approach."
- The Scorpion Special Edition features exclusive blacked out fender garnish, side mirror caps, and darkened exhaust tips
- Unique body-colored rear spoiler
- Distinctive 19-inch black wheels
- Exclusive carbon fiber-pattern trim inside the cockpit
- Available with a Red Nappa Leather or Black Nappa Leather interior
Pricing for the Scorpion Special Edition is $52,585 for FWD and $54,785 for AWD, excluding $1,045 in destination charges.
About Kia America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
SOURCE Kia America
