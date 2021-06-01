2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition arrives

"Stinger was a wake-up call to a segment long populated by European sport sedans when it debuted in 2017 (as a 2018 model). It redefined what enthusiast drivers thought about Kia and proved we could compete against the best vehicles in a hotly contested space," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Since then, Stinger has built a loyal following of those looking for something unique and the Scorpion is set to continue that approach."

The Scorpion Special Edition features exclusive blacked out fender garnish, side mirror caps, and darkened exhaust tips

Unique body-colored rear spoiler

Distinctive 19-inch black wheels

Exclusive carbon fiber-pattern trim inside the cockpit

Available with a Red Nappa Leather or Black Nappa Leather interior

Pricing for the Scorpion Special Edition is $52,585 for FWD and $54,785 for AWD, excluding $1,045 in destination charges.

