The next-generation of Kia's flagship SUV and Team Members from the Telluride's assembly plant in West Point, Georgia, will join New Year's Eve revelers in Times Square

Since its debut six years ago, Telluride has become a defining success for the Kia brand, lauded for its balance of refined luxury and rugged capability

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first Kia designed specifically for – and assembled in – the U.S., the Telluride fundamentally altered and reshaped critical and consumer opinion of Kia and redirected the brand's trajectory. Now, with the recent debut of the second-generation Telluride, Kia America is taking the opportunity to thank and spotlight Kia Georgia Team Members that helped make the Telluride such a resounding success.

KIA AMERICA CELEBRATES THE ALL-NEW 2027 TELLURIDE WITH NEW YEAR’S EVE TIMES SQUARE TAKEOVER.

Starting at 11:59 pm EST on December 31st, Kia will implement a total takeover of the New Year's Eve countdown clock at 1 Times Square, showcasing various elements of the all-new 2027 Kia Telluride on the large screen immediately below where the Ball drops. From the Telluride's contemporary design and sanctuary-like interior to its intuitive technology and available entertainment services, images will flash across the screen as the last minute of 2025 ticks away. At the 20-second mark, the images will transition to celebrate Kia Georgia Team Members responsible for assembling Kia's most-transformative SUV.

"The Telluride signaled Kia's arrival in the top tier of the world's automotive manufacturers as the rarest of flagship vehicles to serve as a symbol of innovation and challenge while also being as attainable as it is attractive," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "We are pleased to celebrate our Kia Georgia Team Members at the turn of the New Year as both the Telluride and the change in calendar are transformative points in the Kia journey. The dedication of Team Members at our plant in West Point, Georgia, is what made the Telluride the success that it is today and has helped demand grow each and every year."

Introducing an all-new available hybrid powertrain, the 2027 Telluride made its official world debut at last month's Los Angeles Auto Show and is expected to arrive in the United States in Q1 2026.

