2022 Lexus IS 500: A New Breed of F SPORT Performance

Enter the first-ever Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance, which dials up the sports sedan formula to 11 with the addition of a powerful 472-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine and ferocious quad exhaust system. It expands the IS family and ushers in a new era of F SPORT Performance models that will appeal to passionate driving enthusiasts that crave higher levels of performance over the standard F SPORT Design and Handling models.

The 2022 IS 500 will have a starting MSRP of $56,500, making it highly competitive within the mid-performance segment. The starting price of the of the IS 500 Premium is $61,000, offering customers the same high-output powertrain, with the addition of convenience features like Mark Levinson 17-speaker Premium Surround Sound Audio System, navigation system, panoramic view monitor, triple beam LED headlights and power rear sunshade. The IS 500 Launch Edition will be limited to just 500 units in North America and will have an MSRP of $67,400. The new 2022 IS 500 is expected to arrive in dealerships later this fall.

A Rare Breed: Lexus F SPORT Performance Line

As the first model in the new Lexus F SPORT Performance line, the IS 500 engine provides a boost in displacement and performance over the IS 350's 3.5-liter V6. With a push of the engine start button, its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine roars to life, providing a not-so-subtle reminder that something special lies beneath its raised hood. The IS 500 has a maximum output of 472 horsepower at 7,100 rpm and 395 lb.-ft. of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. Despite the drastically more powerful engine, the vehicle tips the scales at 3,891 pounds, gaining only 143 pounds of additional curb weight over the standard IS 350 F SPORT. The IS 500 delivers a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds according to AMCI testing and has an EPA-estimated 25 mpg highway rating. Other IS 500 performance enhancements include a throaty quad exhaust system with dual stacked tail pipes that perfectly amplify the new V8 engine. This exhaust not only sounds ferocious, but is inspired by F models, like the RC F.

IS 500 uses the same eight-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission with lockup torque converter found in the RC F. It also features drive mode select Sport S and Sport S+ found in the IS 350 F SPORT, which provides advanced engine and transmission mapping to enhance performance. In addition, Sport S+ adjusts the amount of EPS steering assist and damping force to deliver sportier handling to match the updated powertrain settings. Custom Mode is also available, offering multiple combinations for powertrain (Normal/Eco/Power), chassis (Normal/Sport) and air conditioner (Normal/Eco).

Starting with the 2022 IS 500, Lexus F SPORT Performance models will come adorned with unique black badging on the sides to distinguish it from F SPORT models.

Building on Lexus Driving Signature

The 2021 IS launched an era of vehicles developed at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama with a uniform Lexus Driving Signature. Since Lexus launched, the tactile feel, behavior and execution for each model has been driven by the vision and efforts of the Chief Engineer (CE).

Lexus Driving Signature is a key pillar of Next Chapter and represents a fundamental shift in our product development process and culture. Moving forward, the efforts of the CE will be focused on elevating the vehicles to a new standard of performance and handling as developed by Lexus International President and Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato and Master Driver and Brand Holder Akio Toyoda. The ultimate goal is to deliver a new generation of Lexus vehicles that are designed with a shared brand identity that includes responsive and linear control; exceptional handling, grip and confidence; and refined ride quality and quietness. These elements will be realized through rigorous testing and evaluation at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama.

The all-new IS 500 builds on the improvements made to the 2021 IS with a focus on delivering confidence and a linear connection between driver and vehicle. The IS 500 will come standard with the IS RWD F SPORT's Dynamic Handling Package (DHP), which includes Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and a Torsen® Limited Slip Differential (LSD) that improves handling and performance thanks to enhanced traction when cornering or exiting turns. The LSD helps maintain straight-line stability as well. Engineers have also improved the IS chassis performance with the addition of a Yamaha® Rear Performance Damper. This damper reduces dynamic structural distortion, delivering increased comfort at low speeds, and additional stability and agility at high speeds. Brake cooling enhancements have also been made over the standard IS 350 F SPORT with additional aerodynamic cooling and larger 14.0-inch two-piece aluminum front rotors and 12.7-inch rear rotors.

The Devil's in the Details

The IS 500 features subtle exterior enhancements to help set it apart from the standard IS 350 F SPORT. The hood has been raised nearly 2 inches and receives sculpted center character lines, while the front bumper and fenders have been lengthened to help accommodate the vehicle's naturally aspirated V8 muscle. The IS 500 will come standard with exclusive 19-inch split-10-spoke Enkei alloy wheels. Not only are they beautiful and intricate, the wheels are approximately 1 pound lighter per wheel in front and 2 pounds lighter per wheel in the rear, compared to the standard 19-inch F SPORT wheel. Other exterior updates include a revised lower rear diffuser accent that accentuates the quad exhaust system, as well as dark chrome window trim. Tying these visual and performance cues together is the black IS F SPORT rear lip spoiler.

Inside, drivers are greeted with black F SPORT Performance badging on the heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and door sill scuff plates. It also comes standard with the IS F SPORT accelerator pedal, brake pedal and footrest, but the combination instrumentation meter receives an updated startup animation that is exclusive to IS 500.

Enhanced Lexus Safety System+

The IS 500 inherits the updated Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 recently launched on the 2021 IS. A number of key features that are part of the Lexus Safety System+ have been enhanced, along with the addition of a few new features.

For starters, the Pre-Collision System (PCS), which include Frontal Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Pedestrian Detection and Bicyclist Detection, features an enhancement to the lens camera and millimeter-wave radar elements to expand the response range. By enhancing the radar and camera capabilities, it is now possible for the system to help detect not only the vehicle ahead but also a preceding bicyclist in daytime and even a preceding pedestrian in daytime and low-light conditions. At intersections, the system has the capability under certain conditions to recognize an oncoming vehicle when performing a left-hand turn, or a pedestrian when performing left and right-hand turns, and is designed to activate typical PCS functions if needed. Additional PCS functions include Emergency Steering Assist (ESA), which is designed to assist steering within the vehicle's lane as cued by the driver.

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) can be activated above 30 mph and is designed to perform vehicle-to-vehicle distance controls down to 0 mph and can resume from a stop. DRCC also includes a new feature that allows for smooth overtaking of slower vehicles. If traveling behind a vehicle going slower than the preset speed, once the driver engages the turn signal, the system will provide an initial increase in acceleration in preparation for changing lanes; and, after the driver changes lanes, the vehicle will continue acceleration until it reaches the original preset driving speed.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/ SA) is designed to help notify the driver if it senses an inadvertent lane departure at speeds above 32 miles per hour via steering wheel vibrations or audible alert. It can also take slight corrective measures to help keep the driver within the visibly marked lane. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to provide slight steering force to help steer to the center of the lane to assist the driver with staying in the lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle. LTA alerts the driver with a visual warning and either an audible alert or steering wheel vibration. In the new IS, the lane recognition performance, which makes LTA possible, has been improved with enhanced recognition of line and road edge, lateral G performance and enhanced control and stability after lane change.

Additional Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 features include Intelligent High Beams, which detects preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switches between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to acquire certain road sign information using a camera and navigation maps when data is available and displays them on the multi-information display (MID).

Sporty Color Palette

The 2022 IS 500 will be offered in eight daring exterior colors options, including Ultra White*, Atomic Silver, Cloudburst Gray*, Iridium*, Caviar, Infrared**, Grecian Water and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0**. Inside, owners will be greeted with race-inspired interior featuring a choice Black or White NuLuxe®with Black Geometric trim accents. Select IS 500 exterior colors are also available with a bold Circuit Red NuLuxe®-trimmed interior.

*Available for an additional $500 charge

**Available for an additional $595 charge

IS 500 Launch Edition: F SPORT Performance with Touch of Distinction

Standing apart from the standard IS 500, the 2022 IS 500 Launch Edition interior builds upon Takumi craftsmanship with elevated interior materials, including sporty two-tone Black/Gray Ultrasuede®-trimmed front and rear seats, door accents and center console. Additionally, the heated leather-wrapped steering wheel receives unique Silver Ash wood treatment with black F SPORT Performance badging, and the interior will be appointed with a serialized Launch Edition badge to further highlight the vehicle's exclusivity. Moreover, the F SPORT combination instrumentation meter has been updated with an exclusive Launch Edition startup animation to further set this model apart from the standard IS 500.

Outside, the IS 500 Launch Edition is sure to turn heads with standard 19-inch split-seven-spoke forged alloy Matte Black BBS® wheels from the IS F SPORT Dynamic Handling Package. Not only are they impressive looking, the 19-inch BBS® wheels are approximately 4 pounds lighter per wheel compared to the standard 19-inch IS F SPORT wheel. The vehicle will be sold exclusively in Incognito, an all-new color for the Lexus lineup.

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media web site http://LexusNewsroom.com.

2022 Pricing

Model # Grade Engine MSRP* 22MY 9554 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance 5.0L V8 $56,500 9556 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance Premium 5.0L V8 $61,000 9555 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition 5.0L V8 $67,400

*Does not include the delivery, processing and handling (DPH) fee of $1075

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F SPORT Performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

Media Contact

Ryan Matsumoto

469-292-6121

[email protected]

SOURCE Lexus