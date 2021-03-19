2022 LEXUS IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition: IS 500 Performance with a Touch of Distinction

The IS 500 Launch Edition will be powered by the same naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine introduced in the standard IS 500. Generating 472 hp at 7,100 rpm and 395 lb.-ft of peak torque at 4,800 rpm, this engine offers the linear acceleration and V8 muscle that driving enthusiasts crave. However, buyers that desire additional distinction will find numerous interior and exterior enhancements in the IS 500 Launch Edition.

Standing apart from the standard IS 500, the 2022 IS 500 Launch Edition interior builds upon Takumi craftsmanship with elevated interior materials, including sporty two-tone Black & Gray Ultrasuede® trimmed front and rear seats, door accents, and center console. Additionally, the heated leather-wrapped steering wheel receives unique silver ash wood treatment with black F SPORT Performance badging, and the interior will be appointed with a serialized Launch Edition badge to further highlight the vehicle's exclusivity. Moreover, the F SPORT combination instrumentation meter has been updated with an exclusive Launch Edition startup animation to further set this model apart from the standard IS 500.

Outside, the IS 500 Launch Edition is sure to turn heads with standard 19-inch split-seven-spoke forged alloy Matte Black BBS® wheels from the IS F SPORT Dynamic Handling Package. Not only are they impressive looking, the 19-inch BBS® wheels are approximately 4 pounds lighter per wheel compared to the standard 19-inch IS F SPORT wheel. The vehicle will be sold exclusively in Incognito, an all-new color for the Lexus lineup.

More information regarding MSRP and available options will be made available closer to launch. The 2022 IS 500 F SPORT Performance and IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition are expected to arrive in dealerships later this Fall.

