2022 Mazda CX-5 Receives Elegant Enhancements

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North America Operations announces major updates to the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., Mazda CX-5. The compelling crossover will continue to allure a wide range of customers with a greater sense of quality, both in sophisticated styling and refined driving dynamics. In addition to improvements to the 2022 CX-5, Mazda will make i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) standard across the entire CX lineup in the U.S. market, starting with the 2022 model year.

Performance-Enhancing i-Activ AWD Will Now be Standard on All Upcoming CX Models

Mazda CX-5 has been adored by many since it debuted nearly a decade ago. It quickly earned recognition for combining outstanding design and quality craftsmanship with excellent performance and fuel efficiency. The award-winning CX-5 has continuously proven itself by earning many industry accolades over the years, such as being recognized by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) as a TOP SAFETY PICK award winner since the crossover first debuted. The vehicle introduced a more sophisticated level of Mazda's Kodo design, featuring a "less is more" approach to beautiful styling. The 2022 CX-5 continues the car's evolution with considerable improvements to the design and dynamic performance. These updates will help the established crossover continue to standout in its class, while also expressing a look and feel that is unified with Mazda's latest generation vehicles.

The most recognizable change on all 2022 CX-5 models will be the refreshed exterior styling. Mazda designers focused on refining the front and rear ends, opting to minimize character lines in favor of reflective body surfaces that create a distinguished and elegant appearance. The front fascia adopts a new signature wing that extends outward from the front grille, which is also updated with a three-dimensional texture that replaces the outgoing mesh surface. The headlights and taillights receive significant design changes with each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights that create a sleek, eye-catching expression. All-new aluminum alloy wheels complete the transformation to help further the crossover's urban and elegant appeal.

The 2022 CX-5 turbo models will receive additional styling enhancements that help further distinguish it from non-turbo models. The new 2.5 Turbo model, formerly Grand Touring Reserve, offers contemporary styling appealing for sport-minded enthusiasts. The exterior features gloss black finishes throughout to support an athletic look, while the interior is complemented with red accents and stitching. Altogether, creating an expressive vibe that encourages the CX-5 to be driven and enjoyed. Elevating to the 2.5 Turbo Signature model, thoughtful design changes were made to help make the CX-5 feel more elegant. The cladding on the exterior of this model adopts the same unified color scheme as the rest of the body and will be contrasted by bright silver finished wheels. The interior is appointed with premium quality materials such as Nappa leather and genuine woodgrain.

Complementing the new, elegant design, the driving dynamics and ride quality of the 2022 CX-5 have evolved with updates to the drive modes, seats, body, and suspension that were introduced in Mazda's latest generation vehicles. The 2022 CX-5 introduces Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode to optimize driving capability with one touch of a switch. Furthering Mazda's human-centric philosophy, the seats are redesigned to help provide the driver and the vehicle's occupants with greater stability to help create a natural and comfortable experience. The driver will appreciate smooth accelerations with a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission. Updates to the suspension include improvements to the dampening control structure and increased frame rigidity, which will help suppress unpleasant vibrations, reduce road noise, and help to provide a quieter cabin and higher quality of ride comfort. Overall, these enhancements will help the driver feel more connected to the enjoyable driving experience.

STANDARD i-ACTIV AWD ACROSS ALL CX MODELS

Mazda's i-Activ AWD system is engineered to enhance performance and confidence, enabling the driver to enjoy the experience in various driving conditions. Providing i-Activ AWD as standard for all Mazda CX models, starting with the 2022 model year, supports the brand's dedication to deliver unparalleled driving pleasure for all owners. While making i-Activ AWD newly standard emphasizes the enhanced driving dynamics Mazda customers value, it is part of the Mazda brand's expansion into the premium space.

Engaging driving dynamics are engineered into every aspect of vehicle development to help create a connection between car and driver. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight transfer, based on acceleration and cornering forces, and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. By sharpening turn-in response and control based on vehicle speed, the i-Activ AWD system can help enhance the vehicle's performance, while also providing additional safety in various road conditions.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

https://www.mazdausa.com/

