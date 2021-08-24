2022 Mazda MX-30 EV: Pricing and Packaging

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is the first step toward the brand's commitment to electrification. Initially launching in California dealerships this fall, the battery-electric MX-30 doesn't compromise on Mazda's core values of developing vehicles focused around the driver. The unmistakable Kodo exterior design and crafted interior allow MX-30 to stand within the Mazda family, while standing out from other EVs. Once on the road, the driver and occupants will be treated to a familiar natural driving experience that Mazda prides itself on with all its vehicles.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV

The modern styling builds intrigue, the engaging driving dynamics add enjoyment, and Mazda's latest features bring everything together to help create an emotional bond with the electric crossover. The MX-30 can easily be the ideal companion for daily commuting with an EPA estimated range of 100 miles on a full charge. Designed to meet the needs of most urban residents, MX-30 is equipped with a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that helps maintain its superb driving dynamics and allow for a lower environmental impact.

Whether on the road or at home, charging will easily fit into owners' daily lives. Mazda has partnered with ChargePoint, one of the world's largest charging networks to give MX-30 owners a $500 charging credit that can be used for public charging or toward the purchase of an in-home ChargePoint Level 2 charger. For those occasions when owners are feeling inspired to go on an extended trip, Mazda is launching a program exclusively for MX-30 owners called, Mazda MX-30 Elite Access Loaner Program. MX-30 owners will have access to experience other vehicles in the Mazda family2 for up to 10 days per year for the first three years of ownership.

DISTINCTIVE DESIGN

MX-30 embodies a new "Human Modern" concept that pushes the boundaries of Kodo design philosophy even further. Standing apart from most EVs, MX-30 features a variation of the brand's signature wing front grille that emphasizes its deeply sculpted headlights. This helps allow the electric crossover to look and feel familiar to Mazda vehicles. MX-30's d-pillar features a new "Mazda" badge that comes in black as standard or in silver for the upper trim level. All-new, multi-tone premium exterior color options distinguish the EV by highlighting the coupe-like roof line, while also helping make the vehicle's appearance feel more solid and grounded. This option will give MX-30 a three-tone scheme with a dark gray roof, silver d-pillar badge, and the body color available in either Polymetal Gray, Ceramic Metallic, or Soul Red Crystal.

Another unique feature for MX-30 is the freestyle doors, which when fully opened helps achieve a feeling of openness and freedom. Opening the front door reveals a latch to easily access the rear doors and allow entry to the back seats. The front seats can be conveniently adjusted by front occupants with the traditional seat controls or new power controls on the back of the driver's seat for rear occupants sitting behind the driver.

Quality craftsmanship, the balance of different materials, and a layout designed around the driver are all familiar to Mazda vehicles. The MX-30's interior maintains a warm and inviting feeling while also thoughtfully using environmentally friendly materials. The interior uses cork to blend modern with heritage sentiments by paying homage to Mazda's origin as a cork manufacturer over 100 years ago. Cork is also one of the most sustainable materials available. Mirroring the openness of the freestyle doors, the configurations of an EV allowed Mazda designers to take a unique approach when creating the floating center console with cork accents. This floating design allows for additional storage space and neatly tucks away the standard two USB audio inputs and 150W AC power outlet. Also positioned here are the electronic shifter along with the multi-function commander knob and shortcut buttons that will allow occupants to safely operate the Mazda Connect infotainment system. In front of this layout is a new seven-inch touchscreen that provides access to the climate control. The touchscreen is flanked on each side by tactile push buttons that also operate the climate control.

The interior is two-tone with standard Pure White leatherette seats contrasted by gray fabric or available Vintage Brown with black fabric. The fabric in both options use 20% recycled threads. The door trims use recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, while the door grips also feature cork.

DRIVING EXPERIENCE

Mazda's all-new electrification technology, called e-Skyactiv EV, further enhances the human-centric approach for driving dynamics and handling of a Mazda vehicle. Powered by a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, the front-wheel drive 80.9 kW electric motor will deliver an output of 107 kW (143 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 271 Nm (200 lb-ft), providing a smooth and connected feeling that helps enhance confidence for the driver. The battery pack is developed with MX-30's natural driving experience in mind. The battery pack is mounted under the floor in a flat, modular arrangement with a thin cooling system to keep the battery operating at the right temperature for optimal performance. This positioning also supports the vehicle's low center of gravity.

MX-30 may feature a powertrain unique to the current Mazda lineup, but it maintains a driver and vehicle connection that supports a natural driving feeling. New electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus), standard on all MX-30 models, uses electric motor torque adjustments to control vehicle load and help provide natural and consistent handling. Steering wheel paddles, also standard, allow the driver to adjust the level of regenerative braking to what feels comfortable based on the driving situation. Alongside physical and visual responses, audible feedback is just as important to help the driver's sense feel linked to how the vehicle is operating. Since an electric motor has a much quieter tone, Mazda's new EV sound generates audible feedback that is in sync with the electric motor and helps provide a familiar connection that helps lead to a natural driving experience.

CHARGING THE MX-30 EV

MX-30 owners will have multiple options to stay charged, by plugging-in at home or while traveling around town with access to public Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast charging solutions. The 35.5 kWh battery can be charged to 80% within approximately 36 minutes with a Level 3: DC 50 kW fast charger, 2 hours and 50 minutes with a Level 2: AC 240V / 30 amps charger, or 13 hours and 40 minutes with a Level 1: AC 120V / 15 amps charger.3 When plugged-in, an indicator light will show the charging status. While Mazda is confident with the performance of the battery, an eight-year, or 100,000-mile warranty, is included to help add peace of mind. The three-year complimentary Mazda Connected Services also allows owners to remotely monitor and control the state of the MX-30 through the MyMazda App. This includes remote start / stop charging and checking battery levels, in addition to features such as remotely setting the climate control or locking the doors.

MAZDA MX-30 EV

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is well-appointed with many standard features that occupants will further enjoy and have peace of mind with the ownership of this electric crossover. The 8.8-inch large center display features the latest Mazda Connect™ system, Apple CarPlay™, and Android Auto™. All MX-30 models offer many i-Activsense safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Rear Direction Base Safety (Smart Brake Support-Reverse & Rear Cross-Traffic Braking), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist with new Road Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control.

Drivers and occupants will appreciate the heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, and heated power-folder door mirrors with memory function and turn signal lamps. Additionally, the seven-inch digital gauge display, power moonroof, eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar support and memory, rearview camera with rear parking sensors, 18-inch silver finish aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black front grille and grille shutters are among the many standard features. MX-30 is available in Ceramic Metallic, Polymetal Gray or Jet Black as single-tone exterior paint options.

PREMIUM PLUS

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV can be equipped with the Premium Plus package that introduces all-new i-Activsense safety features and elevates the sophisticated feeling of the electric vehicle. Blind Spot Assist enhances Blind Spot Monitoring, by providing steering assist to help keep the vehicle in its own lane if the driver attempts to change lanes while another vehicle is detected in the blind spot. When travelling at speeds below 6 mph, Front Cross Traffic Alert produces an audible and visual alert on the instrument panel to help warn the driver when the front sensors detect vehicles approaching from the front left or right side of the vehicle at speeds above 3 mph. This package enhances the vehicle with the Bose 12-speaker premium audio, heated steering wheel, 360° View Monitor with front parking sensors, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, and a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM™ satellite radio. The rearview camera display includes dynamic lines while the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror adds HomeLink and the cargo area adds a convenient light. The 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels are finished with a bright silver color. The leatherette seats are available in either Pure White with gray fabric or Vintage Brown with black fabric, with both options still featuring fabric using 20% recycled threads. Through this package, MX-30 is available as a single-tone exterior paint in Jet Black or Machine Gray Metallic premium paint or in the three new multi-tone color options mentioned above.

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is expected to arrive in California dealerships this October. The phone number, 833-4MY-MX30 (833-469-6930), is now available for those who would like to reserve their MX-30.

MSRP4 FOR THE 2022 MX-30 EV IS AS FOLLOWS:

MX-30 EV $33,470 MX-30 EV w/ Premium Plus package $36,480

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Machine Gray Metallic $495 Polymetal Gray Multi-Tone $895 Ceramic Metallic Multi-Tone $895 Soul Red Crystal Multi-Tone $995

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

1 MSRP does not include $1,175 for destination and handling ($1,220 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Based on Dealer participation and vehicle availability. Must reserve with dealer in advance.

3 General conditions: State of charge (SOC) in the meter from 20% to 80%, battery temperature at 77° F.

