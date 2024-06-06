2023-24 Jeep® Wagoneer Earns 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK Rating From IIHS

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

2023-24 Jeep® Wagoneer recorded "good" ratings – the highest possible result – in key physical crash tests conducted by IIHS

Standard-equipment camera and radar pedestrian crash-avoidance technology earned "good" rating following daytime and nighttime test performance

Packed with more than 120 standard and available advanced safety and security features

2024 Jeep® Wagoneer earned highest-possible rating in key IIHS crash tests

The 2023 and 2024 Jeep® Wagoneer earned a TOP SAFETY PICK rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

"This recognition validates the dedication of our engineers, who integrated state-of-the-art technology in every aspect of the Wagoneer's design," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. "The combination of a robust body structure and a comprehensive suite of over 120 standard and available advanced safety features, helps create a secure environment for drivers and passengers."

The 2023-24 Wagoneer was rated "good" in key physical crash tests conducted by the IIHS:

small overlap front

moderate overlap front (original test)

side

To qualify as a TOP SAFETY PICK, a "good" rating – the highest possible result – is required in each of these evaluations, while "good" or "acceptable" headlights must be standard equipment on all trim levels. In addition, vehicles must deliver "good" or "acceptable" scores for pedestrian front-crash prevention.

The Jeep Wagoneer's pedestrian front-crash prevention feature – Full-Speed Collision Warning with Active Braking – achieved a "good" rating, having performed equally well in IIHS test scenarios involving an adult crossing a street at night and a child emerging from behind an obstruction in daylight.

This feature is standard equipment in the Jeep Wagoneer. A camera and radar sensors are integrated in the vehicle's front bumper to detect and track pedestrians or cyclists in real time.

If a frontal collision appears imminent and the driver has not responded, the system is designed to deploy the vehicle's brakes.

Other standard-equipment safety features on the Jeep Wagoneer range from Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection to Trailer Sway Control.

"The Jeep Wagoneer is a superior value proposition for customers who seek a premium driving experience," Peffer said.

