Let it Snow! Jeep® Brand Returns to X Games Aspen 2026 With Elevated Partnership as the First Presenting Partner and Exclusive Automotive Partner

Jeep® brand announces its return to X Games with a significantly expanded partnership for its 25th run on Buttermilk from January 23–25, 2026. For the first time, the Jeep brand will serve as the presenting partner of the event while returning to its previous role as the exclusive automotive partner, underscoring more than two decades of collaboration built on performance, adventure and innovation. The partnership will include broadcast, linear, social, digital and experiential extensions.



The world's most renowned action sports and music festival, officially recognized as X Games Aspen 2026 Driven by Jeep, will spotlight the brand's "go anywhere, do anything" core motto. Throughout the three-day event, fans can expect enhanced on-site integrations, athlete-driven experiences, snow-ready vehicle showcases and custom content that celebrates the shared spirit of freedom and expression embodied by both Jeep and X Games.



"There's no better vehicle to get drivers to the slopes than our legendary Jeep 4x4s," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO Jeep brand. "Snow is absolutely one of our favorite terrains to tackle, so with that in mind, we're back and bigger than ever as the presenting sponsor of this year's X Games Aspen, where sports and like-minded outdoor enthusiasts who hold the shared passion to seek adventure and blaze their own paths can shine. Attendees will also be able to get up close to our vehicles, including the Jeep Wrangler Whitecap edition, built specifically in mind for our snow enthusiasts, and recently revealed as part of our yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve product launch initiative."



"Bringing the Jeep brand back to Aspen as our first-ever presenting partner is a huge win for X Games," said Cherie Cohen, global chief revenue officer of X Games. "They have been an indispensable part of X Games for over 20 years, and we're thrilled to elevate this relationship to a new level. Together, we're raising the bar for athlete and fan experiences and bringing the Jeep brand's commitment to excellence to the epicenter of winter sports."



X Games Aspen 2026 Driven by Jeep will bring together more than 150 of the world's best ski, snowboard and snowmobile athletes, as well as top musical performances by Alesso, Disco Lines and more, for an electrifying weekend of competition, culture and fan engagement. All events will be free and open to the public during the day with tickets required after 4 p.m. MT.



The partnership also includes:

Event Naming Rights : The event name, officially recognized as the X Games Aspen 2026 Presented By Jeep, will be integrated into the event's lock-up logo, social media, broadcast graphics and on-air mentions

: The event name, officially recognized as the X Games Aspen 2026 Presented By Jeep, will be integrated into the event's lock-up logo, social media, broadcast graphics and on-air mentions

Course Entitlement: Jeep has official naming rights for all Slopestyle competitions, including Jeep Men's Ski Slopestyle. This includes consistent branding, graphics, on-air mentions and social exposure across all platforms

Jeep has official naming rights for all Slopestyle competitions, including Jeep Men's Ski Slopestyle. This includes consistent branding, graphics, on-air mentions and social exposure across all platforms Course Feature Entitlement : The Slopestyle Course will be infused with the Jeep brand essence, including brand colors, signage and strategic placement of Jeep vehicles within key course features for maximum visibility

Competition Entitlement

Premium Broadcast Visibility : Jeep will dominate the broadcast footprint with a commanding signage plan. High-impact placements within competition courses, across the venue, and within the overall event environment ensure Jeep is synonymous with the most thrilling moments of X Games

: Jeep will dominate the broadcast footprint with a commanding signage plan. High-impact placements within competition courses, across the venue, and within the overall event environment ensure Jeep is synonymous with the most thrilling moments of X Games Vehicle Integration : Jeep vehicles, including the newly announced 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap, 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X, 2026 Jeep Gladiator and all-new 2026 Jeep Recon, will be strategically positioned around the venue, such as near podiums, VIP Chalets, the Music Stage and integrated into the competition environment, reinforcing Jeep brand's role as both functional and aspirational

Linear Television & Streaming Co-branded Graphics : The event lockup will be included in opening and closing graphics, billboards and lower thirds throughout the entire event; branding included in all Slopestyle competitions via custom graphics; Jeep Hat Chip logo to rotate in upper left scoreboard position and dominant share of voice during broadcast

: The event lockup will be included in opening and closing graphics, billboards and lower thirds throughout the entire event; branding included in all Slopestyle competitions via custom graphics; Jeep Hat Chip logo to rotate in upper left scoreboard position and dominant share of voice during broadcast Broadcast Features : Custom Jeep brand broadcast features designed for linear and streaming platforms that will feature Jeep logo, branding, voiceover mention and vehicles

Product Placement : Strategic placement of Jeep 4x4 vehicles or branding will be integrated into broadcast shots

: Strategic placement of Jeep 4x4 vehicles or branding will be integrated into broadcast shots Streaming/VOD : All features, graphics and product placements to run in both live and VOD coverage on ESPN+, Roku, YouTube and/or other streaming platforms

Streaming/VOD : All features, graphics and product placements to run in both live and VOD coverage on ESPN+, Roku, YouTube and/or other streaming platforms

: Social media channel content pieces optimized for social platforms. Content will be distributed across Jeep brand, X Games and athlete-owned channels On-site Integration & Fan Engagement : The Jeep Brand Ambassador athletes, including snowboarder Jamie Anderson, will appear in Jeep-branded activations on-site, available for fan interaction, photo and meet-and-greet opportunities

: The Jeep Brand Ambassador athletes, including snowboarder Jamie Anderson, will appear in Jeep-branded activations on-site, available for fan interaction, photo and meet-and-greet opportunities Premium Social Plan: Social media content across @xgames handles, including Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok and YouTube, leading up to and throughout the event includes promotional posts for the event, custom broadcast features, custom social content, athlete content and Jeep Slopestyle content

For more details about X Games Aspen 2026 Driven by Jeep, including the full competition schedule, music lineup, information on competing athletes and more, visit xgames.com.



X Games

Since 1995, X Games has defined action sports—from Tony Hawk's 900 to Shaun White's halfpipe dominance to the rise of BMX and skateboarding as global forces. Over 30 years, it has become more than a competition: it's a cultural touchstone, blending sports, music, fashion and community. For more information, visit www.xgames.com or follow @xgames on TikTok, X, Instagram or Facebook.



Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.



SOURCE Stellantis