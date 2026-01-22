Jeep® Brand Launches New Marketing and Advertising Campaign 'Jeep Things'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Campaign speaks to Jeep® brand's new price repositioning, giving customers more value for their money

"Jeep Things" marketing and advertising campaign launches with a 60-second spot across the brand's social/digital media channels and a 30-second broadcast spot

Jeep brand celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2026, which will include yearlong Wrangler Twelve 4 Twelve and Gladiator special-edition Convoy campaign product drops

Jeep® brand launches new advertising campaign “Jeep® Things”

Jeep® brand continues to make waves in 2026 with new price repositioning and the launch of its new marketing and advertising campaign, "Jeep Things." A nod to the brand's recent announcement, speaking to new starting prices across its 4x4 lineup, a suite of new standard features that customers want most and significant price reductions across its lineup, the exhilarating new campaign reminds everyone that freedom, adventure and off-road capability are there for all.

The 60-second "Jeep Things" spot will run across the brand's social media and digital channels, while a 30-second broadcast spot began airing during football games last weekend.

"'Jeep Things' isn't only a thrilling reminder of all the amazing ways that Jeep brand drivers can blaze their own path," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "It also serves as an opportunity to let our fans and followers know that they shouldn't be confusing capability and unaffordability, and that adventure and freedom come standard with every Jeep 4x4 vehicle."

"For 2026, across our entire Jeep SUV line up, we have smarter pricing and a sharper focus on the features, content and technologies Jeep customers care about most," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "The Jeep portfolio now delivers an average of more than $4,000 in added value for customers, with some models, including the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee, offering up to $10,000 in additional value. From the approachable Jeep Compass to the iconic Jeep Wrangler, every nameplate now brings more substance, more technology, and more Jeep authenticity for the money."

"Jeep Things" Voice-over:

Freedom? That's a Jeep thing.

Freedom to ignore this? That's a Jeep thing.

Sacrificing facial hair to nature and involuntary blood donations? Jeep things.

No one signs up for an eight-hundred-pound bear chase. But if it happens, Jeep thing.

VIP parking, exfoliating, treating gravity like a suggestion, saying 'it'll dry', free-range parenting, forgetting if that's a moose or elk? All Jeep things.

Remembering without saying it, couldn't be more of a Jeep thing.

Sweating your tail off, freezing your tail off

An American saving another American's tail? Jeep things.

Making a Jeep vehicle for only people with cash like him? Not a Jeep thing.

Or confusing capability with unaffordability? No, not a Jeep thing.

Making adventure affordable? Now that's a Jeep thing.

So we're bringing you more Jeep things this year.

Because Jeep things, should be everyone's thing.

"Jeep Things" was created in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

