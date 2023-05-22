2023-24 POINT FOUNDATION LGBTQ SCHOLARS ANNOUNCED

Point Foundation

22 May, 2023, 09:30 ET

Largest Number of Students Selected in Point Foundation History for Scholarships and Support

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As LGBTQ residents nationwide face hate-filled legislation and rhetoric, Point Foundation, the nation's largest LGBTQ scholarship fund, seeks to create a brighter future by providing financial and programmatic support to 574 LGBTQ students in higher education. Point is awarding more students scholarships and grants than ever in its 21-year history.

This year's incoming class includes 34 new Point Flagship Scholars who will receive four-year college and graduate school scholarships, 86 new Community College Scholars, and 280 BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Scholars. Another 118 students will receive Opportunity Grants. These students will join 56 current scholars at Point.

"The size of this class shows our commitment to the LGBTQ community and gives Point the chance to continue to fight for much-needed change and equality in our country," said Point Executive Director and CEO, Jorge Valencia. "Our students are already leaders creating change in their communities. By accessing higher education with our support, they can go on to compete for their dream jobs, live more fulfilling lives and create a more equitable world for LGBTQ people everywhere."

Point's growth is thanks to the generosity of supporters, including lead partners (in alphabetical order): 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., Amazon, Brandeis University, Bumble and bumble, CBRE, Coach Foundation, Dolce & Gabbana, EY, FedEx, JCPenney, Lord Abbett, MacKenzie Scott, NBCUniversal, PA Foundation, Synchrony, Toyota, Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret & Co., The Walt Disney Company, Wells Fargo, and more.

With this record-breaking class, Point and its network of supporters are eager to continue to fight for equality for LGBTQ students in higher education across the US.

About Point Foundation

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Since 2002, Point has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships, making it the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, and leadership development.

Point Foundation

