755 LGBTQ Students Nationwide Selected for Financial and Programmatic Support

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rights of LGBTQ people nationwide are under attack. In the past year, legislators erased LGBTQ identities from schools and sports, and cut funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts on college campuses. At the same time, assaults on LGBTQ people in classrooms across the country increased.

To support LGBTQ leaders who will fight to protect LGBTQ rights and culture, Point Foundation, the nation's largest nonprofit providing LGBTQ college students scholarships and support, welcomed its largest scholar class ever for the 2024-25 academic year. Point selected 755 student leaders from thousands of applications for its scholarship programs. This cohort of Point Scholars will receive financial aid, leadership programming, mentorship, and community support as they pursue their goals in post-secondary and higher education.

755 LGBTQ college students selected by the largest scholarship-granting nonprofit for LGBTQ students, Point Foundation. Post this

"Today's rollback of rights for LGBTQ individuals, women, and BIPOC people exemplify why we need diversity in leadership," said Point Executive Director and CEO Jorge Valencia. "With this record-breaking class, Point demonstrates its ongoing commitment towards fostering diverse LGBTQ leaders who fight for Pride and equality in every industry."

By helping LGBTQ students' access and succeed in post-secondary and higher education, Point helps scholars compete for jobs, live more fulfilling lives, and create a more equitable world for LGBTQ people everywhere. Point's alumni are already making a difference worldwide in all sectors including law, government, healthcare, teaching, film, athletics, and more.

Point's growth is thanks to the generosity of supporters, including lead partners (in alphabetical order): 1-800-FLOWERS.com, Amazon, Apollo Foundation, Brandeis University, Bumble and bumble, CBRE, CNA, Coach Foundation, Dolce & Gabbana, EY, FedEx, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, JCPenney, Lord Abbett, MacKenzie Scott, MUFG, NBCUniversal, PA Foundation, Synchrony Bank, The Sallie Mae Fund, TIAA, Toyota, Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret & Co., The Walt Disney Company, Wells Fargo, and more.

About Point Foundation

For more than 20 years, Point Foundation has been empowering promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – so they can make a significant impact on society. Point is the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students, providing vital scholarship funding, mentorship, and leadership development to the next generation of LGBTQ leaders.

SOURCE Point Foundation