2023 Annual Meeting of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology® - The Premier Clinical Pharmacology Educational & Scientific Meeting

Revolutionizing Clinical Pharmacology: Meeting the Challenge & Leading the Way

ASHBURN, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) is pleased to announce its 2023 ACCP Annual Meeting (#2023ACCP) will be held September 10 – 12, 2023. We encourage you to join us for this outstanding educational and scientific event! ACCP provides healthcare professionals and scientists with a forum to exchange knowledge and ideas that promote and expand the value of clinical pharmacology in healthcare and drug development.

Early Bird registration ends June 30, 2023, reserve your seat today.

Dr. Dionna J. Green, President, ACCP stated, "I am pleased to formally invite you to the 2023 ACCP Annual Meeting in Bellevue, Washington! Come join this exceptional forum for an opportunity to build your professional network, reconnect with colleagues, and engage in a forward-looking and innovation-focused meeting program that will offer an array of exceptional scientific programming that provide insights into revolutionizing clinical pharmacology."

The 3-day meeting includes:

ACCP is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and offers CME & CPE Credits at no additional cost to Attendees.

UPCOMING LIVE WEBINAR

ACCP hosts multiple Live Webinars throughout the year and are archived for On Demand viewing. ACCP's upcoming webinar is:

2023 ACCP Student, Trainee & Early-stage Professionals Webinar: "Effectively Navigating the Mentee's Role in the Mentoring Journey"

April 28, 2023

1:00 – 2:30 PM ET

Registration is free.

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

