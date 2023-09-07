2023 Appian AppMarket Solution Award Winners Deliver Business Impact through AI Process Automation

Appian partners achieve innovative business outcomes by leveraging the latest data fabric, process automation, total experience, and process mining features of the Appian Platform

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today unveiled the winners of the 2023 Appian AppMarket Solution Awards. The awards recognize exceptional innovation and transformational business impact from solutions built on the Appian Platform. Winning solutions also demonstrate well-defined strategies for a broad total addressable market. Solutions were judged by a panel including Appian product leaders and other industry experts.

The 2023 Appian AppMarket Solution Award winners are:

The 2023 Appian AppMarket Solution Award winners are Xebia, Ignyte, PwC, and Yexle.
The 2023 Appian AppMarket Solution Award winners are Xebia, Ignyte, PwC, and Yexle.

Cross-Industry Value Award - Xebia
Xebia's Procurement 360 solution for redefining procurement processes seamlessly integrates data from various sources to deliver an unparalleled experience in handling purchasing requests, quotes, orders, and invoices. The applicability of Procurement 360 across industries, combined with a strong resonance among target audiences, delivers massive cross-industry value.

Execution Excellence Award - Ignyte
Ignyte's Government Grants Management solution empowers federal agencies, as well as state and local governmentsto efficiently fund and manage socially beneficial programs by replacing outdated systems and introducing streamlined user experiences. Its seamless integration with financial systems and federal platforms enhances fund utilization, grant coordination, and transparency and reduces technology barriers.

Business Impact Award - PwC
PwC's Know Your Business Partner (KYBP) solution offers an automated software revolutionizing Third Party Risk Management to cover all dimensions of business partnerships. Its modular approach enables customization to address specific challenges, from financial stability to integration and transparency issues. The solution covers partner profiling, risk assessment, automated mitigation plans, intelligent documentation, continuous monitoring, and transparent reporting.

Industry Disruptor Award - Yexle
Yexle's Aviation Ground Handling solution addresses critical challenges in optimizing flight operations and profitability within the aviation industry. By leveraging configurable workflows and real-time data, it optimizes operations, enhances communication, reduces expenses, and improves passenger experiences.

"We congratulate all the winners and extend our gratitude to our exceptional partners. These partners have contributed to the growth of their businesses while providing immense value to customers by making their process automation solutions available on the Appian AppMarket," said Chris O'Connell, Vice President, Partners & Alliances at Appian. "We applaud all of our partners for their dedication to delivering value with our platform."

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

