2023 AXA Art Prize UK Announces Winner

LONDON , June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is pleased to announce the winner of the 2023 edition of the AXA Art Prize UK. Olga Mun, a student from University of Salford, Manchester was awarded a £10,000 prize for an outstanding work of figurative art. The title of her work is "Impossible Painting." An honourable mention was given to Giorgio Pauri, a student from Cocconi Secondary School in Parma, Italy for his work titled "Sitting on the Edge of Nothingness."

Both pieces, which were chosen from the Royal Academy of Arts' 2023 Summer Exhibition, were selected by Mark Hampson, Head of Fine Art Processes at the RA Schools and Rachel Hobkirk, a graduating student of the RA Schools, alongside AXA XL's Global Chief Underwriting Officer (GCUO) for Fine Art & Specie, Jennifer Schipf.

Commenting, Jennifer Schipf said: "The opportunity to take a deep dive into the world of emerging figurative art in the UK has been a true privilege. I am grateful to my fellow jurors and proud to be able to further extend the platform for new artists to showcase their talent and point of view globally."

This is the first edition of the AXA Art Prize UK at the Royal Academy of Arts which builds on AXA XL's 15-year legacy of recognizing student artists in the United Kingdom through the prestigious student art show and guide known as the "Catlin Art Prize", and in the United States through the AXA Art Prize US student art competition, currently in its sixth year.

Sean McGovern, CEO UK & Lloyds Market, AXA XL said: "It has been a pleasure to partner with the Royal Academy of Art to shine a light on the outstanding artistic talent in the UK. As one of the leading Fine Art insurers in the world, we believe in the power of art to inspire and enrich our lives."

AXA XL, a division of AXA, is one of the largest fine art insurers in the world. Our fine arts professionals have built a solid foundation based on years of industry experience in understanding the value, both financial and sentimental, when it comes to safeguarding works of art, jewelry, and specie. With AXA XL's global footprint that includes over 1,200 highly experienced, locally empowered claims professionals managing covered claims in more than 200 countries and territories, we'll be there for you – wherever and whenever you need us. To learn more, please visit www.axaxl.com

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL