AXA XL promotes Rob Malone to US Head of Cyber

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has promoted Rob Malone to U.S. Head of Cyber, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Malone will lead the company's strategic growth and operational excellence across the U.S. cyber insurance portfolio. He will continue to report to Michelle Chia, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer for Cyber, Select, and Design Professional.

Since January 2025, Mr. Malone served as Head of Large Accounts and Portfolio Management. In his new role, he will lead efforts to expand AXA XL's cyber insurance portfolio by developing tailored solutions for a broader range of clients, including wholesalers, mid-market businesses, and SMEs. He will also focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and team development to strengthen the company's presence and expertise in the evolving cyber risk landscape.

According to Ms. Chia, "AXA XL is dedicated to delivering comprehensive cyber insurance and risk management enhancing solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients across industries and distribution channels. Our focus on enhancing capabilities and services ensures we stay ahead of emerging threats and market challenges. Rob's expertise in cyber risk management and leadership are key to guiding our strategic initiatives, enabling us to develop innovative, resilient solutions that protect and support clients in a complex digital landscape."

Prior to his tenure at AXA XL, Mr. Malone served as VP and Head of Middle Markets for Professional Liability & Cyber at Zurich North America, where he led growth strategies for the Middle Markets portfolio. He has also held underwriting roles at Zurich, Axis Capital, and Travelers, and worked as a cybersecurity strategy consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton.

AXA XL's cyber offerings provide comprehensive coverage and risk management solutions tailored to help organizations mitigate and respond to cyber threats and data breaches. Services include cybersecurity risk assessment, incident response, and specialized insurance policies to protect against evolving digital risks.

