2023 Career Optimism Index® Reveals How Employers Can Retain Talent in a "Free Agent" Labor Market

The study was conducted by the University of Phoenix Career Institute®, part of the University's College of Doctoral Studies, which examines workforce dynamics to inform solutions that help break down barriers to career advancement.

PHOENIX, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the University of Phoenix Career Institute® released its 2023 Career Optimism Index® study, a comprehensive look at the state of American workers' career trajectories and their sentiments about the future of their jobs and career opportunities. This year's Index study, the third consecutive year the study has been fielded, reveals that despite ongoing personal and professional challenges, the majority of American workers remain hopeful about the future of their careers.

2023 Career Optimism Index: Key Findings

However, their hope is grounded in their own sense of personal efficacy, not in the belief that their current employers are doing what it takes to support their career growth today and in the future. This has led to a "free agent" labor market, where the workforce feels confident in the opportunities available to them and are willing to pursue alternative job paths to achieve both their career goals and work/life balance needs.

Designed to identify barriers to career advancement and inform solutions to address them, the Career Optimism Index® measures employee and employer attitudes, priorities, and challenges. It indicates that by investing in several key, foundational career support areas, employers can channel workers' optimism in their own abilities to their current place of work, benefiting both businesses and their workforces.

What Workers Are Saying

Workers continue to face challenges: 65% of Americans report living paycheck to paycheck, a dramatic increase from 56% last year, with 47% experiencing burnout at work and half of those individuals reporting that it has worsened in the past year.

Yet optimism remains steady, with 80% of Americans being hopeful about the future of their careers, but not with their current employer .

53% of American workers are actively looking for a new job or expect to in the next 6 months, with 46% of American workers willing to leave if their current employer offered them a severance package of 3-months' pay.

However, among those looking for a job or expecting to look for a job in the next six months, 68% said if their company did more to upskill them, they would be more likely to stay.

What Employers Can Do

Make Mentorship Mandatory: Compared to last year, mentorship programs are down. 43% of workers say mentorship programs are offered/going to be offered by their employer soon vs. 50% last year. The majority of Americans (56%) say they do not have a mentor, and 42% of Americans say they do not have an advocate in their professional life. A third of Americans say lack of mentorship/advocacy from a professional network has held them back in their careers (34%).

70% of Americans say if their company gave them more opportunities apply new skills, they would be more likely to stay throughout their career. Yet 40% of workers say their company never provides specific reskilling opportunities.

70% of Americans say if their company gave them more opportunities apply new skills, they would be more likely to stay throughout their career. Yet 40% of workers say their company never provides specific reskilling opportunities. Nurture Workplace Wellness: 74% of Americans say they feel stressed about their job/career. 39% of Americans say they have looked for mental health resources to help manage their work-related stress.

"With an unstable economy, retention has become critical – especially for top talent – and employers are looking for solutions beyond office perks and happy hours. What we're finding in our Career Optimism Index® study is the American workforce is resilient, persistent – and taking their careers seriously. They want opportunities for mentorship and advocacy, investment in new skills and internal career advancement. If they aren't getting these opportunities from their current employer, they'll easily walk," said John Woods, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, University of Phoenix.

"What's more is there's a growing gap between how employers think they are doing with these foundational career-building opportunities and how employees perceive their employers are doing, which should serve as a wake-up call. Employers are faced with the reality that transactional benefits are no longer sufficient to achieve employee retention; there is a clear mandate to provide deeper, long-term support for and investment in their workforces," Woods said.

