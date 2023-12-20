2023 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Earns TOP SAFETY PICK in Latest IIHS Testing

  • 2023 Chrysler Pacifica achieved highest-possible rating in core IIHS crash tests
  • Standard-equipment safety and security features total 97
  • Pacifica is North America's only minivan with available AWD and second-row Stow 'n Go seating
The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2023.

The Pacifica was ranked "Good" – the highest-possible rating – in IIHS tests that simulate three of the most common types of real-world crashes:

  • Driver-side small overlap frontal impact
  • Passenger-side small overlap frontal impact
  • And moderate overlap frontal impact

Pacifica's robust body structure, which features multiple steel grades including Advanced High-strength and Ultra-high strength, contributed to these results.

"The Chrysler Pacifica is America's most awarded minivan for 7 years running and 2023 Chrysler Pacifica stands alone among minivans with its 97 standard-equipment safety and security features and its renowned versatility," said Chrysler brand CEO Chris Feuell. "The total package delivers the superior level of driving confidence consumers want and deserve."

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) is among the safety features that come standard on the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica. It's also an essential technology to qualify for an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK rating.

The IIHS revised its ratings system in 2020 to include a greater emphasis on AEB and headlight function. The 2023 Pacifica features LED headlamps as standard equipment, along with daytime running lamps, fog lamps and taillamps that benefit from LED technology.

LED provides a balanced beam of light that also minimizes glare for oncoming traffic.

Further enhancing the Pacifica's value proposition is its functionality. It is North America's only minivan with second-row Stow 'n Go seating, which provides fold-in-the-floor convenience, and available all-wheel-drive (AWD).

