FIAT and Internationally Acclaimed Artist Romero Britto Unveil One-of-a-kind Fiat Topolino at Art Week Miami

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The one-of-one, Britto-designed Fiat Topolino, affectionately named "Brittolino," will be prominently displayed at the Britto Palace, the global headquarters of the BRITTO brand and studio of the visual artist Romero Britto

Fiat Topolino translates to "little mouse" in Italian

The Fiat Topolino, currently available in Europe and South America, has drawn the attention of U.S. consumers after appearances at the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance and the 2025 New York and LA auto shows

FIAT brand CEO Olivier Francois and acclaimed international artist Romero Britto unveiled a one-of-kind Fiat Topolino, named “Brittolino,” at an event in The Britto Palace during Art Week Miami. (Photo credit: FIAT ® brand. Editorial rights only)

The FIAT brand and acclaimed international artist Romero Britto combine forces to unveil a one-of-one Fiat Topolino during Art Week in Miami. The Britto-designed Fiat Topolino will be on display at Grand Salon located at the Britto Palace, the largest art studio in the world.

Romero Britto, the founder of The Happy Art Movement, is an artist, painter and sculptor known for his vibrant, colorful style that blends elements of Cubism, pop art and graffiti, creating works that convey optimism, happiness and love. His art features bold patterns and bright colors and has been showcased in the most prestigious galleries and museums in more than 120 countries. Britto is also considered the most collected and licensed artist in history.

"Our one-off collaboration with Britto makes perfect sense. Together we have joined two iconic brands with global influence that represent color and happiness, bringing a smile to people's faces," said Olivier Francois, FIAT brand CEO. "The Fiat Topolino, our small, joyful, colorful car that is now everywhere in Europe, has made several appearances in the U.S. over the past year, including last month at the LA Auto Show, where it's creating tremendous excitement among consumers. So much so that I'm happy to share that we'll be bringing the Fiat Topolino to the U.S., with more details to come next year."

The Fiat Topolino offers a fresh approach to sustainable and accessible micromobility, happiness and the Dolce Vita. The name "Topolino," which translates to "little mouse" in Italian, pays homage to the original Fiat 500 Topolino, a popular model from 1936 to 1955. Known for its small size and Italian charm, the original Topolino gained an affectionate following worldwide.

"I am thrilled to share with art collectors and car afficionados alike this moving artwork that showcases the creativity and beauty of Italy, FIAT and Britto with a splash of color and fun," said Britto.

"Bringing happiness and inspiration through unconventional medias, such as a car for example, has allowed billions of people to connect, interact and experience Romero's art in their daily lives," added Dr. Lucas Vidal, BRITTO brand CEO.

U.S. consumers can sign up for updates for the Fiat Topolino.

ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. He has also created a global lifestyle brand, BRITTO, with the mission to inspire happiness. To learn more about Romero Britto, visit www.shopbritto.com or follow us on www.instagram.com/romerobritto/

FIAT Brand

With a rich history dating back more than 125 years, FIAT brand has stayed true to its pillars of iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor that come standard with every Fiat.

The Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe, is the lightest passenger BEV in the market, delivering an estimated range of 149 miles. Featuring a 42-kWh battery, the Fiat 500e combines BEV capability with quintessential design cues that make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow FIAT and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Fiat brand: www.fiatusa.com

Fiat blog: blog.fiatusa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa

X: @FiatUSA or @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis