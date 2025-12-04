Mopar Drives Holiday Shopping With Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Gear Head

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Wide range of Mopar apparel, branded merchandise, accessories and performance parts available for any automotive enthusiast

Mopar makes holiday shopping for a favorite automotive enthusiast a bit easier with a wide array of gift ideas. From stylish holiday-themed apparel and branded merchandise to high-performance parts and accessories, Mopar offers something distinctive for every driver and fan.

"Mopar makes it easy to find the perfect gift for car enthusiasts or for daily drivers this holiday season," said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. "Whether it's branded gear or merchandise to show off their pride and prowess, or factory-designed and backed performance parts and accessories to elevate their ride, Mopar has a broad range of gift options that combine quality, authenticity and passion for the automotive lifestyle."

Here is a sample of holiday gift ideas from Mopar. Online retail pricing is noted. For complete details and related gift ideas, visit store.mopar.com and wearmopar.com.

Top picks from authentic Mopar and Mopar Affiliated Accessories available online or from your local dealer include:

New Jeep® Wrangler Ugly Sweater trail armor, sold by MEK Magnet ($648) is a perfect way for Wrangler owners to show off their festive spirit and Jeep pride, while protecting the side panels of their vehicle. Designed with cutting-edge nano-hold technology to stick to the aluminum body, the holiday-themed, red, green and white armor panels provide a protective shield against scrapes and scratches, are easy to install, and are washable and reusable. Available exclusively for current-generation, four-door Jeep Wrangler models.





is a perfect way for Wrangler owners to show off their festive spirit and Jeep pride, while protecting the side panels of their vehicle. Designed with cutting-edge nano-hold technology to stick to the aluminum body, the holiday-themed, red, green and white armor panels provide a protective shield against scrapes and scratches, are easy to install, and are washable and reusable. Available exclusively for current-generation, four-door Jeep Wrangler models. Top selling factory designed and backed Mopar accessories: Splash guards (starting at $82) provide excellent lower-body protection and accent vehicle styling Wheel locks (starting at $92) offer maximum protection against wheel and tire theft All-weather floor mats (starting at $170) are engineered and designed to fit your vehicle flawlessly; the mats completely cover the footwell areas, keeping mud and slush at bay Side steps and running boards (starting at $571) in a wide variety of specific vehicle fits that aid with vehicle entry and exit; feature skid-resistant surfaces and are available in stationary and power-retractable versions Trailer hitches (starting at $287) safely connect a vehicle to a trailer for towing loads, such as boats, campers and gear





Gift ideas from the ever-expanding Mopar Affiliated Accessories program: Jeep multifunction tool ($55) is a 10-in-1 folding tool perfect for use while on the road, in the dirt or hanging around the house. Made with a red anodized aluminum body featuring an assortment of stainless-steel accessory tools, along with a set of driving bits and an adapter that all fit securely into a belt pouch for storage Roadside safety kit ($170) is equipped with tools to aid in any travel emergency, including jumper cables, flashlight (with batteries), screwdrivers, pliers, electrical tape, safety triangle, blanket, bungee cord and gloves, all contained within a black canvas bag Tire table ($185) is a durable and powder-coated camping table that uses a vehicle tire for its main support and is stable and level regardless of the ground conditions. It easily holds up to 50 pounds and features a retractable leg for extra support Mopaw rear seat pet carrier ($218.50) is part of a new line of premium pet accessories under the trusted Mopar name. This carrier is designed specifically to safely transport pets by clipping into the LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) system in the back seat of cars, trucks and SUVs Jeep tool kit ($380) is an 83-piece tool kit that has everything Jeep owners need, from basic vehicle maintenance to trail fixes after a day of rugged adventures. Secure storage comes in a heavy-duty tool roll with dedicated sewn pockets and two zippered pouches





Top picks from the official apparel and merchandise website for Mopar: wearmopar.com * Note that shoppers spending $100 or more on branded merchandise receive free shipping December 2-31, 2025, within the continental United States. Holiday fuzzy socks ($13.95) make showing holiday spirit easy with a festive design featuring the Mopar Omega M stacked logo on the calf amongst gingerbread people and holiday trees Unisex festive sweater holiday hoodie ($49.95) provides an extra layer of warmth with a gray hoodie featuring a custom holiday graphic on the center chest and Mopar Omega M on the left sleeve HEMI® 20-ounce YETI Rambler ($49.95) keeps drinks cold or warm for those on the go with the orange stainless-steel and dishwasher-safe mug that features a laser engraved HEMI logo Men's sweater knit fleece vest ($64.95) in Heather gray features a Mopar Omega M stacked logo embroidered on left chest and provides a layer of extra warmth with added convenience of secure pockets Driver cover ($74.95) helps golfers keep their favorite driver protected with a Mopar blue and white cover that features an embroidered Mopar Omega M stacked logo Men's Carhartt thermal lined duck active jacket ($169.95) has a dark navy blue canvas exterior that resists wind and features an embroidered Mopar logo on the left chest with a thermal lined interior

*Between December 2-31, 2025, on orders of more than $100, shoppers can receive free shipping within the continental U.S. by using code DECRE25. Shoppers are encouraged to order early for the best selection as supplies are limited. Not valid with any other shipping or discount offers. Not valid on previous purchases. Product selection may vary and is subject to availability. Some exclusions apply. Gift cards are not eligible for use with this offer. Offer ends at 11:59 p.m. EST, December 31, 2025.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 88 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

