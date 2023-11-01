2023 Contractor Freedom Summit Shapes a Brighter Future for Painting Contractors Nationwide

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Home Improvements, in collaboration with Contractor Freedom, proudly concluded their first annual Contractor Freedom Summit. Tailored explicitly for painting contractors, this game-changing summit took place in Allen, Texas, from October 25-28, synergizing the dynamism of visionary Jason Phillips with some of the industry's brightest minds.

Over four enriching days, the summit gathered a diverse group of nearly 50 entrepreneurs and business leaders from every corner of the nation. Attendees plunged into an immersive experience of enlightening keynote presentations, hands-on workshops, dynamic panel discussions and invaluable networking sessions.

"For many in our industry, 'contractor prison' isn't just a phrase. Sadly, it's a stifling reality that many business owners encounter when the shackles of everyday operations bind the spirit of entrepreneurship," remarked Jason Phillips, the driving force behind both Phillips Home Improvements and Contractor Freedom. "But breaking free doesn't require a miracle. It calls for a shift in mindset towards leadership, teamwork and operational efficiency. This summit is that transformative catalyst, empowering contractors to shed their confinements and regain entrepreneurial freedom."

Kicked off by Jason Phillips' riveting keynote speech, the summit's speaker lineup boasted esteemed experts such as Painter Marketing Pros' Brandon Pierpont, innovative leader Will Reyes from Battle Born Painting, marketing expert Eric Fasnacht from Pathfinder Painting, Bookkeeping For Painters' Daniel Honan, BBB district manager Brian Reagan, and insightful leaders from Phillips Home Improvements including Jennifer Smith and Joe Covarrubias. Spanning diverse domains, these sessions covered pivotal business areas from robust marketing strategies, sales methodologies and advanced bookkeeping techniques, to mastering hiring practices and cultivating a thriving team culture. The Gold sponsor of the event was Bookkeeping For Painters, with Painter Marketing Pros and Sherwin-Williams proudly supporting as Bronze sponsors.

With its central goal of equipping business owners with actionable insights and cutting-edge tools, Contractor Freedom Summit aimed to boost both business growth and personal development. The event received overwhelming positive feedback, positioning itself as the hub of knowledge sharing and strategic networking within the painting industry.

For those who missed this transformative experience, anticipation builds for next year's summit, which promises even greater insights, innovation and inspiration for industry leaders and entrepreneurs.

About Jason Phillips:

Jason Phillips is CEO and President of Phillips Home Improvements, and a change agent in the home improvement industry. Phillips is also dedicated to helping business owners build their companies and regain control of hard-earned wealth, time and freedom. He is a frequent contributor to multiple contractor podcasts, the author of a blog on ethical leadership, the founder of Contractor Freedom and the host of its podcast, which can be found at contractor-freedom-podcast.jasonwphillips.com. For more information, please visit http://jasonwphillips.com and http://contractorfreedom.live.

About Phillips Home Improvements:

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Phillips Home Improvements, a home improvement industry leader, offers residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding and windows services. Serving thousands of homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company takes pride in its unparalleled service and expertise. To learn more, please visit www.phillipshomeimprovements.com.

