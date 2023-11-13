2023 Garmin Health Summit celebrates smartwatch-enabled digital health solutions

Fifth annual event recognizes innovative wellness solutions, highlights Polaris Dawn's smartwatch research collaboration and debuts powerful new biometrics exclusively for Garmin Health customers

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin Health, a leading provider of digital health solutions that leverage the data and insights of the Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) product ecosystem, today announced the winners of the 2023 Garmin Health Awards presented at the fifth annual Garmin Health Summit held in Singapore. The event recognizes cutting-edge health care and wellness solutions that help improve outcomes for businesses, patients and population health.

"We are proud to recognize this year's extremely impressive health and wellness solutions. It's truly inspiring and motivating to see such a high level of innovation. On behalf of everyone at Garmin, congratulations to all the winners and to all who participated in the Garmin Health Awards." — Jörn Watzke, Garmin Health Senior Director of Global B2B Sales

The following Garmin Health Awards winners were chosen based on their solution's benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and successful integration of Garmin wearables:

Category: Health Care & Research

Winner: Blue Room Biometrics powered by Real Response Pty. Ltd., Australia

BlueRoom Biometrics integrates live data from a Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers into virtual and mixed reality training experiences. Utilizing the Garmin Health SDK, the system provides a facilitator with real-time data and stress measurements powered by HRV (Heart Rate Variability) that can be used to customize the training experience for each trainee. In addition, an AI engine has been developed to automate this process and make training safer and more effective



Real Response has revolutionised emergency training in Australia . Initially offering traditional first aid courses, the company evolved into a leader in immersive, simulation-enhanced training. With the introduction of BlueRoom, Real Response has expanded into mixed reality setting new standards in hands-on, realistic experiences.

Category: Insurance & Employee Health

Winner: Sleep Advice Technologies Srl, Italy

Sleep Advice Technologies developed PREDICTS, a family of patented algorithms designed to predict sleepiness of the subject. Providing real-time analysis of subject fatigue based upon a model of the autonomous nervous system, PREDICTS generates an alarm about the soon-to-happen transition from awake to drowsy state to predict the sleep onset well before a subject may lose control of their activities. Available for after-market and OEM applications, the program can be run with wearable sensors and contact sensors.In-depth validation tests that simulate driving conditions with sleep-deprived drivers have successfully been completed. It runs on a fleet of heavy duty trucks since January 2023 .



Sleep Advice Technologies is an innovative start-up, created on July 2018 and established in Turin ( Italy ). The company takes full advantage of the synergic input of sleep expert medical doctors, senior managers in the field of automotive and semiconductors technologies, as well as faculty and researchers come from one of the leading technical universities in Italy .

Category: Fitness & Wellness

Winner: Humanoo, Germany

Humanoo is a global health & wellbeing platform that supports businesses and insurers with a wide range of services to drive health awareness among employees & policyholders. Humanoo provides in-house-produced content, gamification solutions with challenges and rewards and a variety of health services such as 1-to-1 coaching and employee assistance programs. Humanoo helps manage all health offerings from one platform with holistic health engagement, progress reports and meaningful insights. Humanoo works with 750+ corporate clients, and 21 leading European insurers.



Headquartered in Berlin , Humanoo is a leading European Corporate & Policyholder wellbeing technology company. Already helping more than 750 organizations, from leading insurances to household brands, all the way to public administration, Humanoo is rooted in the belief that wellbeing must be deployed holistically, and at scale, to enable sustainable, measurable outcomes for clients & users.

How the winners captured the award

Finalists for the Most Innovative Solutions Award presented a 3-minute pitch video during the Garmin Health Summit and responded to questions from a four-person panel that included experts from each award category as well as a Garmin Health representative. Winners will receive Garmin wearables worth an estimated total of $10,000.

Keynote highlights spaceflight research collaboration

Mathias Basner, MD, PhD, MScEpi, a Professor and Director of the Behavioral Regulation and Health Section in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, presented the event keynote titled "Commercial Spaceflight: Unobtrusive Crew Health Monitoring in an Extreme Environment."

Basner provided an in-depth overview of one of the most high-profile Garmin Health research collaborations to date—the Polaris Dawn mission. During the five-day spaceflight, crew members will wear Garmin fēnix® 7 smartwatches, allowing researchers to monitor 24/7 biometrics such as heart rate1 (and HRV status), Pulse Ox2, Body Battery™ and more.

Enhanced BBI benefits

The Garmin Health team announced the availability of enhanced Beat to Beat Interval (BBI) measurements at the 2023 event. The powerful tool uses Garmin smartwatch sensor technology to collect raw heart rate variability (HRV) data and makes the series of measurements available exclusively to Garmin Health customers via the Garmin Health Standard SDK and Garmin Health API. For more information, visit the Garmin Health Developer page.

"One of the variables that make Garmin Health an attractive business solution for other companies is its dedication and access to advanced data and analytics, specifically heart rate variability (HRV) and beat-to-beat intervals (BBI). We believe BBI is an important biometric that can help researchers and insurers better understand a user's overall health and wellness." — Scott Burgett, Senior Director of Garmin Health Engineering

With impressive battery life and highly accurate biosensor data, Garmin smartwatches are at the forefront of driving rapid change in digital health and digital therapeutic industries. Plus, Garmin's robust battery life on its watches can last up to at least a week and up to several weeks without a charge—depending on the exact smartwatch. Additionally, the watches possess flexible interfaces to make accurate biosensor data available to its collaboration cohorts.

The invitation-only Garmin Health Summit provides two days of valuable networking and learning opportunities, with expert sessions that educate and inform attendees about a range of topics such as the Garmin Health Connected Ecosystem, Health Care, Research, Insurance, Fitness and Employee Health Benefits—all while connecting with peers and respected industry leaders. For more information, visit the Garmin Health Summit page.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin's extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. The Garmin Health API allows third parties to ask customers to share their data in accordance with their specific privacy policies. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers' commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted provider. For more information, email our Garmin Health team, connect with us on LinkedIn , or visit us online at garmin.com/health .

