OLATHE, Kan., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced expanded coverage of the Garmin Navigation Database to now include Europe. Previously available to aircraft owners and operators in the Americas, the Garmin Navigation Database delivers a trusted and convenient new option for European customers to incorporate the latest aviation navigation information in their Garmin avionics. Offered for a variety of Garmin aviation products, including integrated flight decks, navigators, flight displays, portables and more, the launch of the Garmin Navigation Database for Europe introduces new cost-effective ways to purchase database updates. This includes single updates, annual bundle options and OnePak™ subscriptions for all compatible avionics in an aircraft.

Garmin expands avionics database solutions for Europe.

"The expansion of the Garmin Navigation Database to include European data has been a multi-year goal of ours, and we are thrilled to now offer European customers an all-Garmin database solution for their Garmin avionics systems. Our experienced global team is dedicated to providing aviators with the highest quality data, so our customers can fly with robust, yet cost-effective database solutions—all backed by Garmin's award-winning support team." –Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales and Marketing

The Garmin Navigation Database for Europe provides foundational information needed for precise GPS navigation throughout the departure, enroute, arrival and approach. Coverage is available in over 35 countries and more than 3,400 airports, including enroute and airspace data, instrument procedures, frequencies, airport information and more. Customers will be able to choose from several flexible purchase options, ranging from a single product or update subscription to comprehensive aircraft bundled subscriptions. New to European customers, single device bundles and OnePak annual subscriptions can offer a simple, cost-effective option to update navigation data and other databases, such as terrain, obstacles, airport directory, SafeTaxi®, FliteCharts1 and more.

Bundles and OnePak annual subscriptions

In addition to navigation data, pilots rely upon other critical databases on their Garmin avionics. To help pilots easily keep these avionics databases updated, the Garmin Navigation Database is offered together with other databases in simple annual subscriptions. Device bundles provide an easy option for pilots to update compatible databases on a single Garmin navigator, flight display or portable. In addition to the Garmin Navigation Database, device bundles include other compatible databases such as obstacles and terrain—offering a cost-effective way to update the device with the most-current information available.

Pilots flying aircraft equipped with a Garmin integrated flight deck or multiple Garmin avionics systems can take advantage of a new Europe OnePak subscription, which offers significant savings by supporting all compatible Garmin avionics in a single aircraft. For one annual price, OnePak subscriptions combine the Garmin Navigation Database with other essential databases for all compatible avionics in an aircraft, along with an eligible Garmin portable device. Europe annual device bundles are available starting at €544.002 for GNS and €686.002 for GTN™ series navigators. OnePak subscriptions for Europe start at €1086.502 and are also available with FliteCharts terminal procedure charts for €1373.002.

Standalone navigation database updates

The Garmin Navigation Database is also available to European customers wishing to update only their navigation database. Customers can choose a single month update or an annual subscription for their Garmin avionics systems. Standalone annual subscriptions of the Garmin Navigation Database for Europe start at €342.502 for GTN or GNS series navigators. Single month purchase options start at €113.502.

A better way to update

Database updates for Garmin avionics or portables can be purchased via flyGarmin.com. Once purchased, device updates are quick and easy with the Garmin Aviation Database Manager. Simple to use, the database manager application on your computer manages all database updates. It can also automatically download the latest update from the subscription so that databases are ready and can be installed without waiting for a download.

The app keeps track of current and future updates with a calendar view, indicating when a new cycle will be available, and a reminder of what cycle is currently installed. Most updates can be directly transferred to the device or data card. GNS series navigators require a Garmin USB aviation data card programmer to facilitate the transfer. Once the new databases are loaded, simply insert the card into the navigator, and fly with current data.

Additionally, Garmin's Database Concierge and PlaneSync™ connected aircraft management system3 can further simplify database updates. Database Concierge allows pilots to download updates to their Garmin Pilot™ app and wirelessly transfer to their compatible avionics via compatible mobile device. Alternatively, the PlaneSync connected aircraft management system provides automatic database updates to compatible avionics over 4G LTE or Wi-Fi via Garmin's GDL® 60 datalink4.

Garmin Navigation Databases for Europe are available now. For additional information, visit the Garmin exhibit at AERO Friedrichshafen 2024 or Garmin.com/EuropeDB.

1 Available with select bundles and OnePaks.

2 Pricing includes VAT and is subject to change. Subscription will be billed in local currency, based on billing address.

3 EASA certification pending

4 Active PlaneSync and database subscriptions required for automatic database updates. Features are available on-ground only and require GDL 60 to have active LTE or Wi-Fi connectivity; signal strength and other factors may apply. See Garmin.com/PlaneSyncCoverage for LTE coverage details.

