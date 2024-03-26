Garmin pro Justin Hamner wins the 2024 Bassmaster Classic championship

Win marks fourth Bassmaster Classic victory with Garmin LiveScope in the last five years

OLATHE, Kan., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, is proud to celebrate Justin Hamner as the winner of the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic, Mar. 22-24, at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees in Oklahoma. With six of the top 10 finishers at this year's Bassmaster Classic—the world's most renowned fishing tournament—running LiveScope™ Plus live-scanning sonar, Garmin is the electronics choice of champions.

Garmin pro Justin Hamner was crowned the 2024 Bassmaster Classic Champion at Grand Lake -- the fourth victory at this iconic event with Garmin LiveScope in the last five years.

Hamner secured the lead after day one and never looked back. In only his second Bassmaster Classic appearance, Hamner secured a wire-to-wire victory at the iconic event with a three-day weight total of 58 pounds 3 ounces from his boat exclusively equipped with Garmin electronics, including ECHOMAP™ Ultra 2 chartplotters, the Force™ trolling motor and LiveScope Plus. Grand Lake is also one of the hundreds of lakes surveyed in the U.S. by Garmin, delivering anglers with exceptional mapping coverage, clarity and detail.

"Fishing is trial and error, and I rely heavily on my Garmin electronics to help me more confidently make decisions on every lake we fish. Like when the wind really started blowing on Day 2, I could tell on my LiveScope that the fish were keyed into the bait blowing through and wouldn't bite my jerkbait. So, I switched it up and started relying on LiveScope to target the fish in the brushpiles instead, and I quickly caught two 5-pounders that helped me maintain the lead. LiveScope helps me respond to the changing conditions in real time, which is a big part of the success I had out there on Grand."

–Justin Hamner, 2024 Bassmaster Classic Champion

"From our entire Garmin team, we want to congratulate Justin on becoming the newest Bassmaster Classic World Champion. We are incredibly proud of him and all the Garmin anglers who competed at this year's event. It's an honor to support them with the best electronics and technology available as they compete at the sport's highest level."

–Dave Dunn, Garmin Sr. Director Marine & RV Sales

Four of the top six finishers were Garmin pro anglers, including Cody Huff who came in third with 50-7; Jay Przekurat with 50-1 in fourth; and Cory Johnson who finished sixth with 49-6.

To be competitive on bass fishing's biggest stage, Garmin anglers relied on ECHOMAP Ultra 2 keyed-assist touchscreen chartplotters with built-in support for Garmin's crystal-clear Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar as well as the revolutionary LiveScope series. Garmin was the first to bring the revolutionary live scanning sonar technology to recreational fishing, which delivers images of structure, bait and fish swimming below and around the boat in real time, even while stationary.

The ECHOMAP Ultra 2 series is preloaded with Garmin Navionics+ mapping which offers unparalleled coverage, detail and convenience, and an included 1-year subscription for daily updates. For an enhanced picture of what's below, Garmin pro anglers also utilize Garmin Navionics Vision+™ premium mapping which offers an unprecedented level of detail with up to 1-foot contours, along with high-resolution relief shading for a clearer view of the bottom of the lake.

What's more, when wirelessly integrated with Garmin Force, the industry's most powerful1 and most efficient trolling motor, anglers can create routes, patterns and tracks for the trolling motor to follow while they fish. Its high-efficiency brushless motor operates at either 36V or 24V, and it's ultraquiet too, so it won't scare the fish.

To learn more about Garmin and its award-winning marine electronics, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfishhunt or follow our blog.

1 In compliance with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard 13342

