2023 Green Sports Alliance Summit Announces Full Program with 82 Speakers

News provided by

Green Sports Alliance

07 Jun, 2023, 10:59 ET

SEATTLE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2023 Green Sports Alliance (GSA) Summit is proud to announce the release of its comprehensive program and three-day agenda, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of sustainability within the sports and entertainment industry. This year's Summit, hosted at Climate Pledge Arena in partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), will gather international partners, industry leaders, and passionate advocates dedicated to driving positive environmental and social change from June 26 through June 28.

Continue Reading

"Sustainability remains central to our ethos at OVG. We are honored to partner with Green Sports Alliance as we together convene thought leaders, operators, and sustainability solution providers from across the sports and live entertainment industry. And what better place to collaborate than Climate Pledge Arena, a venue, unlike any other, that shows the world what is possible when it comes to sustainable design and green operations. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Seattle and we remain, as always, committed to responsible, positive change," said Chris Granger, CEO of OVG360.

The full program promises an immersive and enlightening experience. Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of thought-provoking main-stage discussions, solution sessions, engaging workshops, roundtables, and networking opportunities. The lineup features esteemed speakers from renowned organizations, sustainability experts, and influential voices in activism:

  • James Wilks, Co-Founder of Game Changers Institute
  • Susan Beverly, Director of Transparency, Partnerships, and Engagement at Amazon
  • Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, Chief Operating Officer at Seattle Sounders FC
  • Hilary Meyer, Senior Vice President of Impact at Athletes Unlimited
  • Sunny Sohrabian, Director of Sustainability at LA28
  • Teddy Werner, Senior Advisor of Strategy and Growth at Fenway Sports Group

"Our focus this year is on impact – every session, workshop, and breakout are curated to deliver actionable insights to advance environmental and social change," stated Aileen McManamon, Board Chair of Green Sports Alliance. "We are especially pleased to share perspectives from a diversity of voices and many points around the globe, delivered at Climate Pledge Arena, a shining example of sustainable infrastructure in sports and entertainment."

The Summit boasts an impressive roster of partners, sponsors, and exhibitors. And as the premier global event for exploring innovative solutions, sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration towards a more sustainable future, the Summit aims to inspire and empower attendees to take bold actions within their respective organizations.

Tickets are available for purchase, visit greensportsalliance.org/2023summit to register.

GSA is committed to leveraging the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people work, live and play. Visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

SOURCE Green Sports Alliance

Also from this source

2023 Green Sports Alliance Summit at Climate Pledge Arena June 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.